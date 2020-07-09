Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Could Be Launch After 21 July In India

- Advertisement -

This time around might clash since the mid-range Oppo Reno 4 Pro of the former seems set to launch in the third week of July. OnePlus is expected to establish its affordable Nord. Rumours have also pointed out that the Indian version of the Reno 4 may have something which is not on the model, an refresh rate display.

Retail sources offered by 91Mobiles have suggested the launch date, leading us to believe that the event will slot in somewhere about 20-24th of July. Readers would recall that the organization launched the flagship Find X2 smartphone at the nation last month, but skipped the X2 Pro mentioning various reasons.

A few days before, the company confirmed the mid-range Reno 4 which started in May would be making its way to India.

Following this leaks have been floating around the web, and tipster Mukul Sharma did tease what might be the Reno 4 Pro mentioning the refresh speed and dimensions of this display are likely to change. At the same time, aesthetics and design remain the same.

If we remember, the Reno 4 Pro surfaced using a 6.5-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen using a 90Hz refresh rate display, back in May. It had the mid-sized Snapdragon 765G of Qualcomm. Again had a setup which resembled the design of Motorola’s Edge+ has a 48MP shooter that is primary.

There might be a reason as Nord’s coming has been teasing with comparable specifications in the country that Oppo is bringing the variant to India with few alterations. Latest leaks have suggested that the organization is preparing to launch the device on July 21st.

The OnePlus Nord is expected to possess a screen with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, 90Hz refresh rate, 30W charging, 32 +8 MP and much more. It will be interesting to see both the devices are priced in the price points that are rumoured while differing underneath.