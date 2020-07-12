Home Technology Oppo R15 Gets ColorOS 7 Update With Android 10
Oppo R15 Gets ColorOS 7 Update With Android 10

By- Sweety Singh
Oppo has revealed the timeline when most of its devices will get new ColorOS update. The company shared the details via this tweet, which mentions the R15 will be the first to get the Android 10 based ColorOS version. It says the R15 got its update from July 10, while Oppo F15, A91 and R15 Pro will get later this month.

ColorOS 7 arriving for the Chinese Oppo R15, R15 Dream …

As you can see here, the company has listed all of its phones which will be getting ColorOS 7 update in the months to come. Out of the ones given below for July, Oppo launched the R15 Pro in India last year. So users will be happy to see the new update running on their device very soon.

As you might have seen, the ColorOS 7 version brings new features from Android 10. It offers native dark mode support for apps and other platforms as well.

Oppo says you can check for the update in the coming days. Go to Settings on the phone and click on Software update to see if your device has got its share of ColorOS 7 version. The brand launched the mid-range R series Oppo R15 Pro in India after the premium R17 Pro. The smartphone was priced at Rs 25,990.

Oppo R15 Pro specifications

The Oppo R15 Pro boasts a 6.28-inch HD+ On-Cell OLED display that features an aspect ratio of 19:9, all thanks to the notch at the top. The phone is backed by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and 6GB of RAM. It also features 128GB of internal storage.

In the optics department, the phone features dual-rear cameras at the back, which consist of 20-megapixel (f/1.7)+16-megapixel (f/1.7) secondary sensor for depth measurement. Upfront is a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. The camera also comes equipped with AI beauty technology 2.0 for taking stunning selfies.

The Oppo R15 Pro also supports VOOC flash charging technology. This offers  5 minutes of charging capacity for 2 hours talk time, and it comes with a 3,430mAh battery. The device also comes equipped with a NFC chip. It runs on ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, and dual-SIM support.

Sweety Singh

