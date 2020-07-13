Home Technology OnePlus TWS Buds: OnePlus Would Be Debuting Its TWS buds
OnePlus TWS Buds: OnePlus Would Be Debuting Its TWS buds

By- Kumar Saurabh
We knew that OnePlus would be debuting its TWS buds, because of a collection of escapes that arrived in. We finally got a date as well. The OnePlus Buds would launch alongside the OnePlus Nord, July 21.

The launching was confirmed from OnePlus via a press statement now though the brand had done so via its own Twitter account. We think it would embrace a layout much like the Apple AirPods, moving by a previous tweet that appeared on June 29 though there were no pictures to go with.

Max J., notable OnePlus leaks, had shared sketches of what then seemed, such as the OnePlus Buds at a black colorway, providing us an idea for what layout and features to expect.

They are expected to be published in July, presumably alongside the OnePlus Nord.

The tipster and later had shared the picture of the version of this OnePlus Pods on by OnePlus. We anticipate white to be the other color option. The earbuds appear to have a finish at the rear, as seen on audio products from OnePlus.

Source: Max J on Twitter

“With the new OnePlus Buds, we’re further building out our portfolio of products which give our customers a burdenless encounter,” explained Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus. “Our users are searching for the right combination of great sound quality, easy connectivity, and easy-to-use encounter. That’s exactly what the OnePlus Buds will send,” he said in a prepared statement.

The buds will reside and seem to adhere to a premium layout. They might bring some noise cancellation.

The design is similar to other TWS buds, such as the Apple AirPods having an in-ear bud. The stem is likely to be capacitive for signature gestures and controls. Oppo and Vivo, firms that OnePlus has close ties with, have wireless earphones in the market with similar functionality. That is corroborated by the absence of any buttons on the buds.

OnePlus also confirmed that OnePlus Buds would likely be unveiled alongside the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone, both.

Also Read:   US Social Media Giant Facebook Will Invest In Jio Platforms, Facebook To Buy 9.99% Stake In Reliance Jio For $5.7 Billion
