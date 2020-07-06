OnePlus TV (Smart TV) In India: Launches A Series Of Affordable

- Advertisement -

OnePlus includes a run of high profile announcements in tow for July. We have the first of these with the Introduction of Y series and the OnePlus TV U1 today.

OnePlus entered the wise TV segment of India last September with the Q1 series. It was able to catch 13 per cent of the marketplace of TVs larger and 55-inches, while it was a premium product. It is also seeking to manufacture TVs that are smart in India going forward. The OnePlus TV U1 and Y string aspire to deliver that goodness.

The brand new series of affordable TVs consists of three dimensions — 43-inches 55-inches and 32-inches, the latter being more popular. With the panel size, the resolution changes, but most of the attributes are available on all the models. As always, the program is a massive part of the OnePlus experience.

It runs on the latest Android TV 9.0 OS with a layer of additional features and customizations on top.

It provides support for several of the essential platforms that are OTT in addition to accessibility to the Play Store to download programs and Google Assistant. It brings native file supervisors, picture galleries, content calendars, etc. It innovates using the remote control where any smartphone can act as the distance using the OnePlus Connect program (available on iOS). This brings more easy typing in search bars browsing through the interface and more. Up to five smartphones can be connected.

Standard features include over 100 percent of the Rec. 93% of this DCI-P3 and 709 coverage color area.

They are also capable of HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision (only on the top version ), covering the whole range of high dynamic range certifications. On the audio front, the newest OnePlus TVs encourage Dolby Audio for surround sound.

The OnePlus TV 55U1 sports two full-range speakers combined with two tweeters to get a useful output of 30W. The OnePlus TV Y string has two 10W speakers. Other design elements include a close facia that is bezel-less with a screen-to-body ratio of 95%. The Gamma Engine creates the cut, bringing features like color space mapping comparison, super-resolution, MEMC, anti-aliasing, distortion decrease, and noise reduction.

Pricing in India

TV Price

OnePlus TV55U1 Rs 49,999

OnePlus TV43Y1 Rs 22,999

OnePlus TV32Y1 Rs 12,999

The OnePlus TV U1 has a 55-inch 4K LCD, while the Y1 43-inch includes a Complete HD resolution, and the Y1 32-inch has an HD resolution. They’ll go on sale beginning July 5 on Amazon.in. The version is priced at Rs 49,999, followed by the model at Rs 22,999 and Rs 12,999 for the 32-inch variant.