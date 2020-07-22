OnePlus Nord Rate, Launch Date, Terms And Openness

- Advertisement -

After a steady stream of leaks — many of them coming from OnePlus itself — we’ve finally gotten an official look at the OnePlus Nord, the company’s attempt to once again dominate the midrange phone market after the price of its recent flagships continue to creep higher.

ONEPLUS NORD: SPECS Starting price: £379

Display: 6.44-inch AMOLED (2400×1080; 90Hz)

CPU: Snapdragon 765G

RAM: 8GB, 12GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB

SD Card slot: None

Rear camera: 48MP wide (ƒ/1.75); 8MP ultra wide; 5MP depth (ƒ/2.4); 2MP macro (ƒ/2.4)

Front camera: 32MP (ƒ/2.45) and 8MP ultra wide (ƒ/2.45)

Battery: 4,115 mAh

Colors: Blue Marble, Gray Onyx

Size: 6.23 x 2.88 x 0.32 inches (158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm)

Weight: 6.49 ounces (184g)

Our hands-on review goes in-depth on OnePlus’ newest phone, but if you’re just looking for the facts — how much the Nord costs, when you’ll be able to get it and what to expect if you do, this is the place to be.

We’ve got all the OnePlus Nord information you need in one place, along with links to additional coverage such as OnePlus’ US launch plans for its budget phones. Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus Nord.

Release date and price

The is debuting at £379 in the UK; in Europe, the phone starts at €399. That version of the phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Translate that price to US dollars, and the Nord comes in at $480, allowing OnePlus to make good on its pre-launch promise of delivering a sub-$500 phone. A second model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs £469.

Comparing UK prices to US prices is a tricky business, but if you try to buy an iPhone SE in the UK, you’ll pay £419. The Pixel 3a starts at £329 overseas. So the OnePlus Nord fits neatly between these two low-cost options. (What will the OnePlus Nord cost in the US? If you jump down to our US availability section, you’ll learn that’s a tricky question.)

The OnePlus Nord arrives August 4, and anyone who pre-ordered the phone in the last few weeks will be prompted to complete their purchase. In addition to the UK, the phone will go on sale in 27 European countries; it’s also on sale in India, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

OnePlus Nord: Is it coming to the US?

Last month, when the had yet to be revealed, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau posted a note to OnePlus’ own forums, explaining how the company arrived at the idea of returning to its roots and building a new affordable handset.

Lau wrote that the OnePlus will start “relatively small” with the Nord with it European and Asian launches. However, Lau also said that eventually, affordable OnePlus handsets will make their way to North America as well.

In an interview with Tom’s Guide, Tuomas Lampen, OnePlus’ head of European Strategy, explained that Europe and India will be used as a form of test area to gauge the appetite for the Nord phone. If there’s indeed hunger for the handset beyond that, OnePlus will go “back to the planning table and see what’s the right next step for us,” said Lampen.

For what it’s worth, OnePlus is offering a small number of North American users the chance to beta test and review the device in August. Some of those reviewers will even get to keep their Nord units, but so far, the overall group of beta applicants is limited to just 50 participants.

The bottom line? We wouldn’t count on the OnePlus Nord arriving in the US any time soon, though plans can definitely change. At this point, we’re expecting that the next OnePlus phone to reach this country will be the OnePlus 8T, rumored for an October release.

Design

There wasn’t a lot of mystery about the OnePlus Nord’s design leading up to its July 21 unveiling. The week before the phone’s launch, OnePlus gave us a full look at the OnePlus Nord in a video presented by YouTuber Marques Brownlee. Still, it’s quite something to see the phone in person, especially the striking Blue Marble version.

For a phone that’s supposed to be a bargain alternative to flashier flagships, there’s not a lot that’s cheap about the. It’s built with a glass and metal body that feels more premium than the £379 price might suggest. Set it side by side against the OnePlus 8, and you’d have a hard time spotting which one was the cheaper model, though the OnePlus Nord’s cameras run down the left side of the phone and not down the center.

The display on the it adopts a signature feature of recent OnePlus phones — it has a 90Hz refresh rate. Of course, OnePlus had confirmed as much heading into the OnePlus Nord reveal, so that wasn’t exactly a shock, nor was the fact that Nord features an AMOLED panel. We did learn that the 6.44-inch display sports a resolution of 2400 x 1080.

OnePlus Nord cameras

Just as we knew about the Nord’s 90Hz display prior to the phone’s launch, we also knew how many cameras would be packing. Again, credit multiple leaks for spoiling the surprise.

On the back of the OnePlus Nord, you’ll find a 48-megapixel main sensor, joined by 8MP ultra wide angle lens, 5MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens. (Some rumors suggested different megapixel ratings for the wide angle lens in particular — you can’t win ‘em all, rumor mongers.) Up front, the OnePlus Nord features a 32MP selfie cam joined by an 8MP ultra wide angle lens meant to squeeze in more people or additional background details.

The OnePlus Nord’s AR launch shows off the phone’s cameras.

If you’re scoring at home, that means six lenses on the OnePlus Nord. That’s one more camera than the OnePlus 8 Pro features, and that’s the most expensive phone OnePlus has ever sold. Of course, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a telephoto lens, something that’s missing from the budget-focused Nord.

Specs and battery

Early on, it confirmed that a Snapdragon 765G would power its new budget phone, instead of one of Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line 8 Series processors that you’ll find in the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro. Opting for a less powerful processor is one way that OnePlus can offer the Nord at a lower cost.

While the OnePlus Nord may not have the processing muscle of other phones in OnePlus’ lineup, it will still be able to connect to 5G networks, thanks to the built-in 5G modem Qualcomm includes with the Snapdragon 765G chipset. That makes the OnePlus Nord one of the cheapest 5G phones available – or at least it would be, if it were available in the Us.

Now that is out, we know that the new phone features a 4,115 mAh battery — not quite as big as the 4,300 mAh power pack in the OnePlus 8. Like that phone, the supports 30-watt charging, though you can only charge the phone with a cable — there’s no wireless charging support for the Nord.

OnePlus Nord accessories

OnePlus says it will sell cases and other accessories for the Nord at its web site. And it used the occasion of the launch to unveil its first pair of truly wireless earbuds.

That would be the OnePlus Buds, which cost $79 — dramatically undercutting the price of Apple’s AirPods. OnePlus says its earbuds can last 30 hours if you keep them powered up with their charging case. And they support the same fast-charging technology that allows the Nord to fuel up quickly. OnePlus says that 10 minutes of charging will give you 10 hours of music playback with the OnePlus Buds.

Best of all, the OnePlus Buds are coming to the US, though OnePlus hasn’t announced a release date yet.

How it compares to other phones

Our full review will dive into the differences between this budget phone and OnePlus’ flagships. But in terms of the OnePlus 8, the Nord has a less powerful processor and smaller battery. It’s got the same 90Hz refresh rate as the OnePlus 8, and OnePlus didn’t skimp on the cameras with this device. You can also see how the fares against older flagships in our OnePlus Nord vs. OnePlus 7 Pro face-off. And our OnePlus Nord vs. OnePlus 8 comparison should reveal what kind of trade-offs OnePlus had to make to offer a lower-cost phone.

As for rival phones,it costs a little bit less than Apple’s iPhone SE, at least in the UK. While Apple’s phone has a more powerful processor in the form of the A13 Bionic, it’s got only one rear camera to the OnePlus Nord’s four lenses. Other differences are highlighted in our OnePlus Nord vs. iPhone SE face-off.

We’re still waiting for Google to release a new low-cost phone of its own to complete our OnePlus Nord vs. Pixel 4a comparison. Once that phone ships and we have a chance to full test the, we’ll truly know which device can stake its claim as the best midrange option.