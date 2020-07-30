- Advertisement -

The OnePlus Nord USA version will be released later this year, along with the OnePlus executive supported.

The very affordable OnePlus phone is currently available in Europe and India, in which it’s priced cheaper than the second-generation iPhone SE which Apple launched earlier this season.

Code fragments from the Oxygen OS 10.5 Android applications that runs on the Nord imply the American version of the phone could run on Qualcomm’s more economical Snapdragon 690 processor, which would come as a surprise.

OnePlus Nord coming this August

The newly declared OnePlus Nord is among the best budget phones you can buy at this time.

The phone costs less than $500 in Europe and India Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000 segment, where it is available to purchase and offers decent hardware for this price point.

The telephone is powered with the Snapdragon 765G mid-range Qualcomm processor which comes with built-in 5G support.

Google will reportedly use the identical processor to the Pixel 5 this year.

OnePlus Variants and prices

OnePlus Nord 6GB/64GB: Rs 24,999 (Available in September)

OnePlus Nord 8GB/128GB: Rs 27,999 (Available from August 4)

OnePlus Nord 12GB/256GB: Rs 29,999 (Available from August 4)

LAUNCH 2020, July 21

Body

Dimensions 158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm (6.23 x 2.89 x 0.32 in) Weight 184 g (6.49 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display

Type Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.44 inches, 100.6 cm2 (~86.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~408 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 90Hz refresh rate

HDR10+

Platform

OS Android 10, OxygenOS 10.0 Chipset Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver) GPU Adreno 620

Memory

Card slot No Internal 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM UFS 2.1

Back Camera

Front Camera

Battery

Non-removable Li-Po 4115 mAh battery ,Fast charging 30W, 70% in 30 min

OnePlus Nord Has A Bendgate Design

Assuming the data is accurate, then the US version of the Nord will rock. An even more affordable processor than the European and Indian versions.

A downgrade in performance could be expected. But the 690 could let OnePlus further cut the entry price of the handset for the North American market.