It’s not the next phone we’re hoping from the brand, although the OnePlus 8T is set to be a better version of this OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, which were released in April. That’s the OnePlus Nord, an affordable mid-ranger OnePlus has confirmed is currently coming.

The OnePlus Nord has stolen the OnePlus 8T’s thunder into a certain degree, and it seems people are more interested in the Nord because it’s a new step for the business that tends to rely on repeat and procedure. The 8T is likely coming and we understand a few bits about it.

Until recently OnePlus was famous for releasing’flagship-killer’ phones that rivalled top-end handsets. Since the seven phones, nevertheless, handsets in the company are now looking premium in specs, in addition to terms of price.

The’ array of OnePlus telephones tend to be incremental upgrades on the non-T handsets of this year, adding in more recent technology but not precisely re-inventing the brand. We’d expect this to be the case with the OnePlus 8T phones, with OnePlus tweaking and improving the OnePlus eight devices.

We say’ we would expect’ because, as stated, we haven’t heard much about the phones at all just yet. We have come up with an inventory of what we’re expecting to see in the 8T mobiles before the cascade of leaks and news starts.

We have not heard any official or perhaps rumoured pricing or release data to the OnePlus 8T however, but that does not mean we know nothing, as we could look at past releases to forecast when the new phone/phones will launch, and what they’ll cost.

The 7T mobiles were declared in September 2019. However, the OnePlus 6T was launched in November 2018, so we can not be convinced about a launch month, but it seems the release will likely be towards the end of this season.

That is quite a full potential release window, and given that other and smartphone supply chains have influenced, the OnePlus 8T declared after we could see that window. Additionally, it is worth pointing out that OnePlus has always asserted the’ version is never guaranteed, but it’s been continuously released so far.

That’s another question mark. However, we’d expect it to launch at precisely the same cost as, or merely a little more than, the OnePlus 8. That telephone price $699 / #599 (approximately AU$1,100) for its affordable version, and also the OnePlus 8 Pro started at $899 / #799 (around AU$1,500). Thus we could observe the OnePlus 8T Pro arrive at about that price.

We don’t know whether the OnePlus 8T will visit Australia since the OnePlus eight hasn’t at the time of writing. Still, the company has said it plans to launch the OnePlus eight there at any point, and it’s released phones in Australia previously.

OnePlus 8T news, flows and rumours

The critical thing we do not know about the OnePlus 8T at this point is precisely what chipset it will have.

Though the OnePlus 7T using the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, a slightly bigger version of this Snapdragon 855 the OnePlus seven used, rumours imply, there’ll not be any Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. Therefore the OnePlus 8T might use the same Snapdragon 865 that’s in the OnePlus eight versions.

That is a rumour that affects the phones industry, not OnePlus phones, but the 8T show are possibly the upcoming phones affected.

We have heard the OnePlus 8T might have 65W charging, a fast rate that would be a significant deal. The past couple of generations of OnePlus telephones have topped out in 30W charging, and a boost to 65W would make the OnePlus 8T a competitor using Realme rivals and its Oppo that use that speed.

The other big news surrounding the OnePlus 8T is that there might be no McLaren Edition telephone, despite previous OnePlus T handsets having such a phone. This is because it sounds OnePlus is a McLaren sponsor, which makes it unlikely the two brands will last their co-operation that is the smartphone.

OnePlus 8T: exactly what We Would like to see

Here’s our wish-list for advancements that we want the OnePlus 8T to makeover this year devices, and other mobiles generally, dependent on the OnePlus devices and the telephones the 8T series will likely be competing with.

An Inexpensive variant

The OnePlus seven has been arguably the genuinely’cheap’ OnePlus phone, and cost creep in the past few years has resulted in the phones coming closer to flagships from the likes of Apple and Samsung concerning cost.

That means. We’d like to see OnePlus launching a phone that costs a lot less than its existing models, but without sacrificing much-concerning specs and features.

It’s been rumoured for some time that the provider is doing precisely that, and also is the handset that will address this pricing issue. Could it be an OnePlus 8T Lite?

The OnePlus 8 needed a glaring absence in its camera department, in the lack of a telephoto lens; in fact, the non-Pro OnePlus phones always lose out on the tech that is zoom-photography.

OnePlus seems to think that people prefer lenses but we would disagree. The capability to have a good picture from far away, or pick your framing without needing to go physically, may be useful as those possibilities, and arguable.

If OnePlus would like to seriously compete with its near rival Oppo (which places out somewhat similar phones and is possessed by the same parent company), it is going to have to contend with Oppo’s camera technician.

Oppo puts out arguably superior camera phones, thanks in part to its bespoke zoom technologies (the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has been named after this tech), and to compete, OnePlus needs to take its phones’ camera specs seriously.

One of the surprise features of the OnePlus 8 Guru was wireless the OnePlus 8 Guru was its first phone to come with it, and that the company had previously particular this feature.

The OnePlus eight did not, however, and we’d assert that as wireless find there way into more and more homes, it’s about time that OnePlus phones got the tech.

If OnePlus wanted to preserve some distinction between the’first’ and Guru phones, it might have the support that is latter quicker wireless charging. However, we’d still like to see some wireless capability.

The OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro both put their cameras in pop-up modules which were hidden off when you were not using them — this guaranteed the telephones had unbroken, full-body screens, and gave a factor also to the devices.

This attribute was ditched for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Guru, but with both phones have’punch-hole’ cutouts from the screen instead.

This shift is clear — pop-up mechanisms are more vulnerable to breaking than parts and take up a lot of emotional distance, but pop-ups are pretty cool, and permit the screen to stay unbroken by cutouts.

We would love the OnePlus 8T Pro to bring back the pop-up, and give us that that full-screen encounter — even though it meant making the telephone a little thicker or heavier.

The OnePlus 8 Guru had a display on phones found using a 120Hz refresh speed that of their’ standard’ 60Hz. When browsing menus refresh rates imply a smoother experience, and many flagships in 2020 utilize the tech.

The OnePlus eight didn’t have a screen though, instead of packing the 90Hz that the OnePlus 7T telephones and OnePlus 7 Guru needed. This is not the end of the world but provided that display refresh rate is one of the major differentiating factors we’d like to find the technician on both the devices to keep the OnePlus 8T phones competitive.

OnePlus was among the first companies to introduce faster screen refresh rates in early 2019, and it would be good if the company were the first to make a reasonable phone with 120Hz too, to demonstrate that it’s still got a number of these’flagship-killer’ instincts.