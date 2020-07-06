Home Technology OnePlus 8 Series: Finally Went On Open Sale At The End Of...
Technology

OnePlus 8 Series: Finally Went On Open Sale At The End Of May In India

By- Kumar Saurabh
The OnePlus 8 series has been announced back in April, and they eventually went on sale at the end of May in India. Following a collection of this flash sale, the OnePlus 8 is now available on open sale on Amazon.in.

The OnePlus 8 has been made and Thursday in the previous few weeks, along with the OnePlus 8 Pro. From the past couple of days, the OnePlus 8 can be obtained on the sale. However, the OnePlus 8 Pro was not available now.

Each of the three variants of the OnePlus 8 is currently on sale. The unit is available in Interstellar Glow color choices and Glacial Green. The Onyx Black is now inaccessible.

It looks like Amazon has taken down most of the card supplies, as far as the supplies are concerned. You get no-cost EMI on select cards and around Rs 12,900 off on exchange. With Audible membership that’s a benefit of worth Rs, 1,200 Amazon is currently offering six audiobooks along with that.

OnePlus 8 fast specs

The OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch Complete HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by the most recent 7nm octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset clocking at 2.84GHz with an X55 modem to offer 5G connectivity. It comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. The device runs based on Android 10.

It comes with a rear camera setup that is triple. A 48 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX586 primary sensor with OIS and EIS accompanied with a 16 MP f/2.2, 119-degree ultra-wide lens, and a two MP f/2.4, macro camera. On the front, you receive a 16 MP punch-hole selfie shooter, a Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.45 aperture. It is packed with 30W Warp Charge 30T wired charging with battery.

