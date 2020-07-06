Home Technology OnePlus 8 Is Now On Sale In India
TechnologyTop Stories

OnePlus 8 Is Now On Sale In India

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -

The OnePlus 8 series was announced back in April and they finally went on sale at the end of May in India. After a series of the flash sale, the Plus 8 is now available on open sale on Amazon.in.

The OnePlus 8 was made available every Monday and Thursday from the past few weeks along with the Plus 8 Pro. Now, from the past few days, the OnePlus 8 is available on open sale. However, the Plus 8 Pro was not available on sale today.

OnePlus 8 pricing
OnePlus 8 config Price Colour options
6+128GB Rs 41,999 Glacial Green
8+128GB Rs 44,999 Glacial Green
12+256GB Rs 49,999 Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow
Also Read:   NASA: “Lunar Flashlight” Will Shine a Light on The Moon’s Darkest Craters Looking For Water Ice

 

All the three variants of the Plus 8 is currently on sale. The device is available in Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colour options. The Onyx Black is currently unavailable.

oneplus 8

As far as the offers are concerned, looks like Amazon has taken down most of the card offers. You only get no cost EMI available on select cards and up to Rs 12,900 off on exchange. Along with that Amazon is offering six free audiobooks with Audible membership which is a benefit of worth Rs 1,200.

Also Read:   OnePlus Has Launched New 5G Flagship Smartphone 'OnePlus 8 Series', Take A Look Inside For All Details

OnePlus 8 quick specs

The OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the latest 7nm octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset clocking at 2.84GHz with X55 modem to offer 5G connectivity. It comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. The device runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10.

Also Read:   This Shows Are Rocking On Netflix Right Now

Pros And Cons Of Apple iPhone SE

It features a triple rear camera set-up. A 48 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX586 primary sensor with OIS and EIS followed by a 16 MP f/2.2, 119-degree ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP f/2.4, macro camera. On the front, you get a 16 MP punch-hole selfie shooter which is a Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.45 aperture. It is packed with 4300mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T wired fast charging.

- Advertisement -
Sweety Singh

Must Read

The Marvel films and TV series

Entertainment Nitu Jha -
The Marvel films and TV series that Disney+ ready for this season are still delayed because of the coronavirus health crisis, and there is...
Read more

Diablo 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Character, Storyline,Trailer And More Updates !!!

Gaming Rekha yadav -
"Diablo 4" is a role-playing action sport. Blizzard Entertainment is the programmer of the competition. Tiffany Wat is the producer of this game. It's...
Read more

OnePlus 8 Is Now On Sale In India

Technology Sweety Singh -
The OnePlus 8 series was announced back in April and they finally went on sale at the end of May in India. After a...
Read more

Amazon Prime Video: Many Bad Thing With That

Entertainment Kumar Saurabh -
Amazon Prime Video is a success story in various ways. As also a benefit of an Amazon Prime membership -- pitched with Amazon Music...
Read more

Tiktok Is Making Distance Between China From Itself

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
Less than a week after India banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps in India in the wake of the Sino-Indian border skirmish, there are reports...
Read more

Cobra Kai Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot,Trailer And All the Possible details of the show !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
After two super strike seasons, there's no surprise that the whole fanbase is demanding for the third season. After getting over with the two...
Read more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plote, And All Latest News !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Vampire Diaries has been one of the most loved show, and it finally concluded the series in 2016 after airing for eight long spans,...
Read more

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition Costs

Corona Nitu Jha -
Imagine if the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition Costs were a lot lower than Quotes? That's what a survey asked lovers.
Also Read:   Which Smartphone Is Better For You 'OnePlus 8 Or OnePlus 8 Pro' : Go To Inside For All Details
Some customers received Nielsen questionnaires...
Read more

Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More about !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Money Heist Season 4 had undoubtedly gotten the lovers of this offence series extremely pleased. This was due to the Professor's plans to bring...
Read more

Dr.Fauci Instructs On COVID-19 Precautions

Corona Sweety Singh -
Dr. Anthony Fauci offered various coronavirus prevention tips in a new interview, explaining how he has been reducing his own risk of infection. ...
Read more
© World Top Trend