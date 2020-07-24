One Punch Man Season 3 : Release Date, Voice Cast, Plot And Latest Info

- Advertisement -

Among the most famous superhero displays, One Punch Man is soon coming up with its third time. Developed by Madhouse, and directed by Shingo Natsume (Season 1) and Chikara Sakurai (Season 2), it is a Japanese anime web series that has been adapted from the comic book under the same title by artist ONE. It was first aired in October 2015 on TV Tokyo, also later got re-released in 2016 on Animax Asia and Adult Swim in the English language. It’s among the best manga of all times that has been critically acclaimed for its scripting and screenplay.

The series follows the story of an unassociated superhero Saitama, who accomplishes heroic actions by teaching the mighty monsters and villains a lesson who has wrecked the earth. His strength can’t be fitted to anybody. He could conquer anyone with a single punch. That is why he is looking for a person to fight with who is worthy of him so that he doesn’t get uninterested.

Release Date

Nothing was revealed concerning the launch of Season 3. The second season premiered in April 2019 along with the initial period got aired in October 2015. So if the former release schedule is to be followed the next season may drop sometime between July and October 2020. Though nothing has been revealed concerning the creation details of Season 3. It’s expected that by the mid-2020 or by the close of the year, we will be able to grab a glimpse of the third installment.

Plot

The privilege of the series has been done, recalling the key plot. Therefore, it becomes easier for us to find out the show’s storyline by taking a gander at the title itself. One-Punch Man is an account of a sup-saint who is likely going to have powers that are sufficiently sufficient to conquer the enemy in only one punch. Mindful of his forces, anyone would barely take the danger of battling with him. At last, he can detect a rival of his degree to rival and to communicate his forces.

Voice Cast

At the cast of the cast, all of the previous voice over members shall be returning in Season 3. Makoto Furukawa will likely be voicing for Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos and the rest of the characters will be resuming their roles. We hope to get further updates soon until then, stay tuned!