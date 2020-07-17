Home TV Series One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Updates...
One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Updates Here

By- Shubhojeet Paul
All the enemies, be careful, as Saitama is back again with his might punch in the series One Punch Man. It is a Japanese anime series that is adapted from webcomic created by the artist ONE in 2009. Later its manga sequence was also adapted. All gained a lot of popularity made the series in the list of the best animes.

The exciting plot and animation of the series led it to two beautiful and exciting season and now it is all set for its third season in the row. Let us know more about the third season.

RELEASE DATE

The first season of the series aired on a span of two months, starting from October 5, 2015, to December 21, 2015. It was followed by a long gap of four years till season 2 was released in 2019. Seeing the trend, it would not be surprising to expect season 3 later in the upcoming years. Although no official new as such the release date of the third season is known.

PLOT AND CAST

Considering the reference from the manga, season three is expected to being warfare between the Hero Association and their evil counterpart, the Monster Association. Apart from this, the upcoming season will also involve the character building of Garou, opening the way for him to become an opposite pastiche to Saitama.

All the scenes in Season three are expected to follow the genre of the seasons and will contain lots of action and thriller scenes and viewers will like it.

Although the official plot ha snot yet been released, so nothing much can be said about the plot in particular. Let us wait for the same.



