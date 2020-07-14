Home TV Series Netflix One Punch Man Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
One Punch Man Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
Imagine having the power to crush anybody with a single blow, seems quite exciting, right? Well, on the contrary, it is a dull affair for Saitama, the protagonist in One-Punch Man.

It is among the well-known Japanese superhero business. Initially, a webcomic was written in 2009 composed by the artist ONE. It immediately rose to popularity with almost 8 million hits in 2012. It was later adapted into manga and anime.

Created by Madhouse, the anime first aired in Japan in October 2015. The anime enjoys parallel fame throughout the world due to its English dubbed version. The fans of the show are anticipating the third year, how long will it take?

Release Date

There was a lot of gap between the launch of the initial and the second season. The latter released last year in April 2019 so there’s a good deal of uncertainty among the enthusiasts for a third season.

Though no official announcement has been designed to validate any reports of year 3, we’re very optimistic about it. Since there is no lack of source material to fall back on and the series has been well-received, there seems no apparent reason for the series to stop just yet.

Cast

What makes an anime series a fan’s favorite but for its interesting characters? And, One-Punch Man includes many such characters: Saitama, Genos, the Superheroes named Blast, Tornado, Bang, Kamikaze, King, Zombieman, Child Emperor, and so on.

There are A-class, B-class, and C-class superheroes, and there are monsters that create challenges for the one-punch man.

Plot

The third season will most likely go into a war involving the Heroes Association and their evil counterparts, the Monster Association.

Expect a lot of action coming your way. The new season will probably concentrate on characters such as Child Emperor and Gorui and likely a new pair of creatures as well. Genos will not be seen to much scope but we certainly hope to see more of our glistening bald hero on display.

Trailer

As there’s absolutely no confirmation yet to get a third season, there’sno trailer yet. However, once we’ve got some advice on its release date or year, we could suppose when the trailer drops.

