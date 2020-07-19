One Punch Man Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Imagine having the ability to crush anyone with a single blow, sounds very exciting, right? On the contrary, it is a dull affair for Saitama, the protagonist at One-Punch Man.

It is among those well-known Japanese superhero franchise. Initially, a webcomic was written in 2009 composed by the artist ONE. It quickly rose to popularity with nearly 8 million hits in 2012.

Created by Madhouse, the anime aired in Japan in October 2015. The anime enjoys parallel fame across the world owing to its English dubbed version. The fans of the show are awaiting the third year, how long will it take?

Release Date

There was a lot of gap between the release of the first and the second season. The latter released last season in April 2019 so there’s a good deal of uncertainty among the fans for a third year.

Though no official statement was designed to validate any reports of year 3, we’re very optimistic about this. As there’s no absence of source material to fall back and the show was well-received, there appears no apparent reason for the show to prevent just yet.

Cast

We can see new faces in the upcoming season of a single Punch Man along with the previous characters that exist in season 2. The expected characters which will be seen at 1 Punch Person 3 will be as follows:

Makoto Furukawa as Saitama

Kaito Ishikawa as Genos

Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes

Nobuo Tobita as Sitch

Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker

Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker

Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider

Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator

The cast list is subjected to change with the announcement of the cast members.

Plot

The next season will most likely head into a war between the Heroes Association and their evil counterparts, the Dragon Organization.

Expect a lot of action coming your way. The new season will probably focus on characters such as Child Emperor and Gorui and likely a new pair of monsters too. Genos won’t be seen to much extent but we surely hope to see more of our shiny bald hero on display.

Trailer

As there is no confirmation yet for a third year, there is no trailer yet. However, once we’ve got some advice on its launch date or year, we can speculate when the trailer drops.