One Punch Man Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Other Details

One-Punch Man takes us to the intriguing world of anime that has taken the world by storm, anime is becoming highly popular by every day, we’re so glad the show is coming with a season three as fans are already going gaga over the show.

So, without wasting time let us get into the facts about season 3 of One Punch Man.

Release Date

Season 1 of One Punch Man was triggered on October 5, 2015, whereas, the second season aired on April 9, 2019 year one, and two had a huge gap of four years making it hard to forecast the release date for season 3.

However, we expect that the manufacturers won’t take that much time inventing a season 3, but we could never be too confident with =nime show as they do often take longer than usual.

Cast

The cast for One Punch Man Season 3 has not yet affirmed from the showrunners! Whatever the case, at the end of the day hardly any theories were risen saying that almost all of the cast is from its previous season will soon be returning for the new season too. This means our favorites like Makoto Furukawa a role as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Ueda, Youji as Bespectacled Worker. Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka since Commentator might also return for the new season.

Plot

One Punch Man Season 3 is needed to have action-filled scenes with also battling scenes. However, Genos is likely going to be to largely missing in the subsequent season. Besides the battling scenes, the manga series will keep on holding its comical tendency in the subsequent season.

The third season is also going to surprise with its visuals. It is expected to discover the activity of each superhero with their partner that was associated with them. The season will demonstrate the Heroes organization releasing an assault on the enemy. Reports show that there’ll be of Saitama from the following season. However, as he’s a slice of the strategic, there’ll be a couple of conflicts including him.