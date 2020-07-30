One Punch Man season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewal Updates

- Advertisement -

As we understand, anime is taking the world by storm, and One Punch Man is merely one such series that has added to the trend the show revolves around our Saitama and also his journey about finding himself.

So, let us enter the facts about the forthcoming One Punch Man season 3.

Release date of One Punch Man season 3

There is absolutely no release date until now. There are assumptions that the show might air by the last of 2020. All these are just expectations if it might take for the release or per month, and we don’t know.

The cast of One Punch Man Season 3

Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Ueda, Youji as Bespectacled Worker Nobuo Tobita as Sitch Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider, and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

All these are the character who’s expected to be there in season 3. Although, the creators haven’t uttered anything regarding the cast nonetheless.

Is there a trailer yet?

No, there is no trailer. We’ll keep you updated if it gets uploaded.

the plot of One Man Punch season 3

The title of the series itself hints us towards a man with abilities. Saitama, a superhuman who’s capable of vanquishing anybody, is the show’s limelight. He starts meeting people with skills that are similar. He becomes a mentor and guides them. Later, a hero organization is established by them. From the upcoming, we’ll see more of the Monster Association. We will witness to see conflicts, and Garou will proceed whether Saitama will defeat the creatures and to Dragon Organization.

Stay connected for further updates on One Punch Man.