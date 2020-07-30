One Punch Man Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

- Advertisement -

One-Punch Man is a Japanese Series. It’s linked to superheroes, humor, and action. The show is adapted from a Manga series composed by One and published by Shueisha. It’s 21 volumes. It premiered on June 14, 2012.

Anime Television series premiered on October 5, 2015. Shingo Natsume directed the season one and Chikara Sakurai led two. The writer is Tomohiro Suzuki. The Producers of this show are Chinatsu Matsui, Noboyuki Hosaya, Keita Kodama Ayuri Taguchi Sōta Satō. There are 24 episodes and 12 OVAs in the sequence. Season 1 and two gained a huge success that has opened the doors to 3. Fans loved the series.

Cast

Any story or anime show stays unfinished without it’s intriguing yet stupefying characters. We all are already introduced to the characters of One-Punch Man anime and we can expect to have the same for the next season. These representations comprise Saitama (the protagonist), Genos, Garou, Blast, Tornado, Bang, Kamikaze, King, Zombieman, Child Emperor, and Lots of A-class, B-class, C-class superheroes and Lots of creatures to challenge Saitama.

Plot

The series is the adaptation of Manga and Anime series that made it popular amongst the fans. The Story revolves around the superhero Saitama, who is an exceptionally strong hero. He can conquer anyone such as a foe or villain using a single punch. Later on, Saitama gets bore by a lack of challenge due to his overwhelming strength and always searches for more powerful opponents who can fight him. The Previous season end on a cliffhanger. Saitama defeated the King of Monsters called Orochi. Saitama and Gorau is going to fight.

Release Date

The makers have given green signs regarding the occurrence of Season 3. Even though there’s no official information about the release date of this series but we can expect it to be out in the year 2021. But bear in mind the worldwide pandemic scenario, we have to be realistic with our expectations.

We will keep you updated with the newest news.