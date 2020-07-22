One Punch Man Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot And Much More!

- Advertisement -

It’d be so exciting and right if you were able to kill someone? Doesn’t it seem heroic? As for him, it’s rather dull and not exciting, that is not true with Saitama. Sad, right? Imagine if you had something like this in you what you would do? What will you do? You keep thinking, and let us talk about the”One Punch Man.”

The “One Punch Man” is a webcomic. Artist ONE created it and released it in 2009 to be factual.” One Punch Man” is a Japanese act anime. Fans love it for good action. To be more precise, it had 7.9 million hits till July this year.

One-Punch Man storyline

The webcomic was the first version of the drama. A nominee of Harvey award 2016 (English), with its growing popularity, the book saw its own anime version designed and developed by Madhouse and has been aired in 2016, world-wide (in English).

The storyline follows a man named Saitama, who is well known for his”single punch” to shoot down on his foe.



With this particular superhero skill, everybody is defeated by him he believes as his foe, and gradually starts missing his fights. This is when a Hero Association is shaped”Agoni,” and Saitama enters the team. The team has been formed to all face-off the creatures – the rationale behind the chaos all. However, the entrance is failed by Saitama and is rated low among all the superheroes of this clan. Heroes are satisfied by him.

The”war” has serious, and the group is on the verge of fighting the”Dragon Organization” and its mortal head”Garo.” The group’s villainous skill was to recruit random people and transform them into creatures by activating”monster cells.”

Thus, with the mission to safeguard the city, Hero clan strives. All goes well until the Monsters are kidnapping one of the clan’s executive’s son.

They ruin the town, start their wrath, kill the leaders, and creates havoc. Elsewhere, Garo defeats everyone in the clan of the”Agoni,” except Saitama. Saitama let him free regardless of the protests. And”Neo” heroes are recruited into the institution, and led by”Blue” (protagonist)- the son of the kidnapped one!

One-punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Cast And Expected Plot

The team revived the second season for the sake of fans and audiences after the show was tagged as the”Most-watched” anime at the moment.

With the creation began in a rage, the arcade was said to release in June-July 2020. However, the pandemic caused a speed breaker in the production. We could expect the resume of the sequel’s release and this project by mid-2021. Until then, we may need to wait for official announcements.

Another news for the fans is that the cast of Season 3 will probably possess these personalities Mokoto Furukawa plays with Saitama, and Kaito Ishikawa plays with Genos. Other casts are expected to return and retain in their own parts.

A linkage is probably formed by the storyline from Saitama beating the king of monsters. We might witness a conflict involving Saitama and Garo, and Blue and his daddy meeting.

Until then, stay safe and stay tuned for further updates!