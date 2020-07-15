One Punch Man Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

- Advertisement -

Japanese superhero cartoon series was an outstanding comedy show. It is also one of those most-watched anime show around the world. The show has been adapted from the superhero franchise created by ONE. Following two successful seasons, has the show been renewed for the next year?

The second season of One Punch Man released in 2019. The audience felt the season was uninspiring. The anime series has not been renewed for the third season yet.

Release Date

The second season of Any Puch Man aired on tv This past Year. The fans are eagerly awaiting the next season of the sequence. It’ll be a long wait until the next season of One Punch Man releases. The first period of this series had published in 2015. The next season came four years after it. The fans won’t have to wait around for four decades this time. If revived, the next season of a single Punch Man is anticipated to release in 2021. The third period of this series was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic around the world. The manufacturers are yet to announce the release date of this series.

Cast

We can see new faces in the upcoming year of a single Punch Man together with the previous characters that were present in year 2. The expected characters that will be seen at 1 Punch Person 3 will be as follows:

Makoto Furukawa as Saitama

Kaito Ishikawa as Genos

Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes

Nobuo Tobita as Sitch

Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker

Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker

Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider

Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator

The cast list is subjected to change with the announcement of the cast members.

Plot

In season 3, Garro will become a genuine monster. As a creature, Garro will endure many powers. He may get into a battle with the S category heroes and defy Saitama’s punch. Saitama will fight an epic conflict. Perhaps, Saitama might be defeated this time, or he turns more powerful.

Saitama is a superhero. He could defeat any individual in only a punch. He is searching for a worthy competition as he wants to be contested.