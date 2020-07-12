Home Technology One Of The World’s Top Camera Brands Is Declining
TechnologyTop Stories

One Of The World’s Top Camera Brands Is Declining

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • When’s the last time you bought a standalone camera? The folks behind the Olympus camera brand know it’s probably been a long time — which is why they’re in the process of getting out of that business altogether.
  • The company beyond the Olympus brand announced this week they’re selling off their struggling camera business, which they’ve had for 84 years.
  • They attributed this move in part to a collapse in business driven by smartphones.

Among the many reasons that Apple fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of the iPhone 12 this fall is the prospect of huge camera improvements coming to the next generation of Apple’s iPhone lineup. iPhone 12 leaks have revealed such camera features as improved white balance on people’s faces and better portrait mode photos, thanks to the inclusion of a LiDAR sensor on the rear.

Also Read:   President Donald Trump Says He Ceased Taking The Anti-Malarial Drug hydroxychloroquine

Search Results The Hindu Photo finish: end of an era as Olympus sells camera division

Meanwhile, the telephoto lens on the iPhone 12 may also boast 3x optical zoom as opposed to the 2x optical zoom on the iPhone 11 Pro, and there have also been rumblings that the iPhone 12 might include the ability to take video in portrait mode.

When you have a device that powerful in your pocket, is there even a need for a standalone camera anymore? Enough of you think the answer to that question is “no,” because one of the world’s biggest camera brands has decided to get out of the business after 84 as a result of the inexorable shift toward phones being our primary cameras.

Also Read:   Hollywood Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

The latter is a Tokyo-based private equity firm that bought Sony’s struggling Vaio computer business back in 2014.

Also Read:   Ryan Newman Shows He Could Drive, Are on Race Simulator Considering Daytona 500 Crash

OLYMPUS

“Olympus has implemented measures to cope with the extremely severe digital camera market. Due to, amongst others, rapid market shrink caused by the evolution of smartphones;” Olympus explained, in a memorandum of understanding spelling out details of the sale.

“Olympus has improved the cost structure by restructuring the manufacturing bases and focusing on high-value-added interchangeable lenses, aiming to rectify the earning structure to those that may continue generating profit even as sales dwindles.”

This is a major turning of the page for what has historically been a beloved, iconic camera brand. “There’s a huge amount of affection for Olympus,” Nigel Atherton, editor of Amateur Photographer magazine, told the BBC.

However, Atherton continued, loyalists stayed with the firm until its market got obliterated by smartphones. In fact, one estimate shows that the market for standalone cameras plummeted 84% from 2010 to 2018.

Also Read:   The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And New Updates!!!

OnePlus 8 And OnePlus 8 Pro Review: Camera, Battery, Display And Performance

The writing was certainly on the wall as the 2010s began. When Steve Jobs showed off the front-facing camera on the iPhone 4 in 2010. He first demonstrated its usefulness via a FaceTime call to Apple’s then-chief design officer Jony Ive. “I grew up here in the US with The Jetsons and Star Trek and communicators.

Also Read:   President Donald Trump Says He Ceased Taking The Anti-Malarial Drug hydroxychloroquine

And just dreaming about this — dreaming about video calling. And it’s real now,” the late Apple CEO raved. Eventually during their banter, though, Ive posed as if for camera shots. Pointing the way toward a future in which everyone now had a powerful camera in their pocket. Eliminating the need for a bulkier standalone device.

- Advertisement -
Sweety Singh

Must Read

If I Stay 2 movie: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

Hollywood Aryan Singh -
If I Stay a movie from 2011 and is based on a novel of the same name by Gayle Forman. The novel is one...
Read more

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Catch The All New Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
The Seven Deadly Sins is a Japanese TV Sequence chiefly based on a manga set of the identical title. Netflix has been increasing its...
Read more

Here’s Is Everything You Need To Know A Discovery of Witches season 2

TV Series Aryan Singh -
A Discovery of Witches is a British TV series based on All Souls trilogy by Deborah Harkness named after the first book of the...
Read more

Inside Edge Season 3: Click For The Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Update.

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
INSIDE EDGE period three could be in the cards that have lovers of this Amazon collection eager to understand the show's future. Express.Co.united kingdom...
Read more

Russian Doll Season 2: Release Date, Possible Cast And More Updates

Netflix Aryan Singh -
Russian Doll is an American comedy-drama tv series produced for Netflix. It was created by Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler. Season 1...
Read more

Godzilla vs Kong: Role Cast Released New Analysis And All Updates Here

Movies Ajeet Kumar -
Godzilla vs. Kong The film will be a sequel to Godzilla: King of Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. It's the movie of this Monster Verse....
Read more

THE ORVILLE SEASON 3: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

TV Series Aryan Singh -
The fans of 'The Orville' are very eager to know if there will be a season- 3 for the show or not. 'The Orville'...
Read more

One Of The World’s Top Camera Brands Is Declining

Technology Sweety Singh -
When’s the last time you bought a standalone camera? The folks behind the Olympus camera brand know it’s probably been a long time...
Read more

High School DxD Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Amongst all of the Japanese anime series,' High School DxD' is everyone's favourite. So this is the good news for High School DxD fans!...
Read more

Drifters Season 2: Official Release Date, Cast And Plot Details

TV Series Aryan Singh -
Drifters season-1 had gained immense popularity among the youth since the time it was premiered online. Drifters season- 1 was a huge success for...
Read more
© World Top Trend