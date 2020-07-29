Home Corona One Hundred Fifty Physicians And Health Professionals Recently Penned a Letter Urging...
One Hundred Fifty Physicians And Health Professionals Recently Penned a Letter Urging Lawmakers to Execute Another Nationwide Shutdown

One hundred fifty physicians and health professionals recently penned a letter urging lawmakers to execute another nationwide shutdown to fight the coronavirus.

 

The letter asserts that non-essential companies should be closed and that restaurants should just offer take-out choices.

 

Despite the optimism that accompanied states reopening back in June, the reality on the ground has been far from reassuring. The number of new coronavirus instances across a dozen U.S. states has skyrocketed in recent weeks. For example, Florida recorded 15,000 new coronavirus cases. And this weekend, the number of coronavirus cases hit record highs. All the while, attempts are currently starting to backfire. As a prime example, 17 players on the Miami Marlins tested positive for Covid-19.

 

Each one of the above, combined with the fact that many individuals simply refuse to adhere to fundamental COVID-19 security guidelines, recently compelled a group of 150 doctors and health professionals to band together and penned a letter advocating U.S. leaders to execute another shutdown. While another nationwide quarantine is undoubtedly the last thing anyone wants, the doctors take the position that it is the only way to keep the coronavirus. Alongside stay-at-home restrictions, the correspondence also calls for more easy access and testing capability to PPE gear like masks.

 

The unhappy truth is that numerous nations across the planet have placed the coronavirus. At the U.S., however, it’s as much of an issue now as it was back in April. With the number of new coronavirus cases soaring, the U.S. recently recorded its fourth million COVID-19 cases. What’s more, the 1,000 marks has been eclipsed by the number of everyday coronavirus deaths for a few days running now. The physicians behind the above letter caution that if more immediate action isn’t accepted, upwards of 200,000 Americans will die by November 1.

The entirety of this letter reads as follows:

Hit the reset button.

Of all the nations in the world, we’ve had the most deaths from COVID-19. At the same
Time, we are in the middle of”reopening our market,” exposing an increasing number of individuals to
coronavirus and seeing names of cases — and deaths — skyrocket.

In March, folks went home and stayed there for months, to maintain their
neighbours protected. You didn’t use the time to set us up to defeat the virus. And then you
started to reopen anyhow, and also quickly.

 

Right now, we can lose more than 200,000 American lives by November 1.
Yet, in most states, people can drink in pubs, get a haircut, eat inside a restaurant for a
tattoo, get a massage and do myriad another routine, enjoyable, but non-essential
activities.

 

Get our priorities straight.

 

More than 117,000 Americans had died of. Estimates reveal that we’d have experienced only 36,000 COVID-19 deaths in that interval in the USA if our reaction was effective as Germany’s. Fewer than 2,000 Americans could have expired, if our response was as effective as South Korea, Australia, or Singapore’s. We could have prevented 99% of those COVID-19 deaths. But we did not. The ideal thing for the country is not to reopen as quickly as possible, and it is to save as many lives as possible. And opening before suppressing the virus is not likely to help the market. Economists have gone on record saying that the only means to”revive the economy is to address the pandemic itself,” pointing out that until we find a way to boost analyzing and create and distribute a vaccine, either not, folks won’t be in the mood to engage.

Cling to the pros.

 

Public health professionals have made clear that to reopen towns and cities safely even after we have contained the virus by staying at home, we will need:

 

— Enough daily studying capacity to check everybody with flu-like symptoms plus one they’ve been in close contact over the last two weeks (at least ten additional evaluations per Igbo person). We have only 35 per cent of the testing capacity we need to meet that threshold. The more people becoming sick, the testing is required.

 

— A workforce of touch tracers big enough to trace all current scenarios. That’s 210,000 more contact tracers than we had in April. However, the number keeps going up as infections grow. Most states are far short of the amount.(physicians)

Additionally, we need more personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep essential workers like caregivers, emergency responders, and grocery store clerks safe.

 

Shut it down now, and start over.

 

Non-essential businesses ought to be closed. Restaurant service ought to be limited to take-out. Individuals should stay home, going out to exercise and get fresh air or to find medicine and food. Masks should be compulsory in all circumstances, indoors and outside, where we interact with others.(physicians)

 

We want that protocol until case numbers recede into a level at which we possess the capacity. Then, and only later, we can try one step at a time, a little more opening.

 

You should bar journey that is interstate. When people travel between states, the vast numbers in one country can go fast.

 

If you do not take these activities, the consequences will be quantified in suffering and death.

We need you to lead.

Tell the people the truth about the virus, even when it’s hard. Take bold action to save lives if it means shutting down. Unleash hugely ramping up analyzing, building the necessary infrastructure for contact tracing, and providing a safety net for those who need it. A number of the actions of our government far have fallen. Mr Trump, the federal government, honourable governors: we remind you that history has its eyes(physicians)

