On Netflix Presents New Cast For Elite Season 4

A tweet submitted on the official Élite Netflix Twitter accounts on Monday (July 20) verified the Spanish drama will be composed of four recruits, such as Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, and Pol Grinch.

Additional reporting from TV Line indicates two new older castmates in the shape of Diego Martín and Andrés Velencoso are also linking the Élite gang.

May Las Encinas have found educators and some pupils?

Élite season4 will pick up where time 3 left and without fan favorites Carla, Lu, Nadia and Valerio:- that exited Las Encinas for resides everywhere.

Returning to the school will probably be Nadia, Samuel, Rebeca, Guzmán and Ander’s brother Omar, who has been taken on as a pupil.

Disgraced fraudster Cayetana will go back having been the school janitor in last season’s conclusion.

While not much is known about the plot of Élite season 4, it’s been reported that seasons 5 and 4 will probably be filmed in series.

Additionally, it is believed that the recruits will cross paths with these characters.

Thus, it seems more murder, mayhem and revolutionary queer time lie ahead.

Élite seasons 1-3 are currently available to watch globally on Netflix.