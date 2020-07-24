Home TV Series Netflix On My Block Season 4 : Renewal Status, Release Date, Cast, Plot...
On My Block Season 4 : Renewal Status, Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
On My Block is a teen drama television series. The first season of the drama has been premiered on March 16, 2018, on Netflix. Three seasons of this show are already out so far. Now, fans are enthusiastically waiting for the fourth season to return. Let’s look, whether On My Block Season 4 is renewed or is it just a rumor.

Renewal Status

There is very good news for those lovers as, according to the sources and reports, Netflix has revived the show On My Block to get season 4. The renewal is done just a couple of months after season three of this show published. The next season was premiered in March this year.

Considering the popularity of the series and massive fanbase, the manufacturers chose to renew the show for the fourth year. However, fans were anticipating the renewal of this fourth season a very long time past, however, the coronavirus pandemic led to the delay of productions of the show.

Release Date

It is still not known when generation would start. However, based on speculations and rumors, we can expect to see the fourth season on screen in the summer of 2021. Since the first three seasons of this series premiered in March every year, we can expect the same with another season too. But since the coronavirus pandemic has slowed almost everything, we could expect a small delay in the discharge.

Plot

The series revolves around a set of four neighborhood friends who have developed a great bond of friendship, but now they are entering a new phase of high school. How would they handle the unique challenges and modifications by maintaining their long friendship forms the whole crux of this show?

Cast

It stars Sierra Capri as Monse Finnie, Jason Genao as Ruben’Ruby’ Martinez Jr, Brett Gray as Jamal Turner, Diego Tinoco as Cesar Diaz, Together with other people as well. So let’s wait for a further statement by the manufacturers or Netflix till we keep you further posted.

Other Updates

The series revolves around four teenagers who are best friends and are growing their bond day by day. The season three ended with many cliffhangers, and perhaps in season 4, fans will receive all the answers.

Well, it would be very early to assume about season 5 of the show as we have seen many series for example 13 reasons, that lasted for only four seasons. We can expect the same from On My Block too.

Anand mohan

On My Block Season 4 : Renewal Status, Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates!!!

