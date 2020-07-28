Home TV Series Netflix On My Block Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
On My Block Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
On My Block Season 4: On My Boat is an American comedy teen drama television net series Made by Lauren Lungerich, Jeremy Haft, and Eddie Gonzalez. Up until now, all the three seasons are flourishing on Netflix, the first season was premiered on March 18, 2018.

Release Date

The show has produced a tradition of releasing all of the season from the month of March. All 3 seasons were started in March on Netflix. Though the launch date of season 4 has not been announced yet it’s anticipated that in March 2021.

Cast

As there’s no official confirmation seeing anything, therefore the exact cast cannot be predicted. But the main characters are expected to return in the upcoming season. The following characters May Be there:

Sierra Capri as Monse
Diego Tinoco as Cesar
Jason Genao as Ruby
Brett Gray as Jamal
Jessica Marie Gracia as Jasmine
Julio Marcius as Spooky

On My Block Season, 4 cast list will change as the information regarding cast will be outside.

Plot

The story follows the lives of four buddies Monse, Cesar, Jamal, and Ruby dealing with their lives in high school. But as the end of high school come nearer they started to cut off from each other. In the former year, we saw that Monse has a new group of friends even Ruby appears to small distracted, and distant from Cesar and Brett.

Obviously, we need them back in a group collectively.
The concluding episode of On My Block showcase the yearlong hop punctually and for the time being the figures were shown rising up. The forthcoming season will be filled with funny and interesting scenes.

Additionally, fans are waiting to see whether the group will be back or not.

Trailer

The trailer On My Block is going to be out in February or even March 2021 when the things go based on ti the strategy.

