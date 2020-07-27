Home TV Series Netflix On My Block Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
On My Block Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
On My Block season 4, On My Block is a comedy teen American drama web tv show. The series was created by Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, and Lauren Lungerich for Netflix. So far, three seasons have been flowing successfully on Netflix and got much love from your audience. The series is rather rated 8.1/10 by IMDb and 95% by Rotten Tomatoes, the large rating is the reason why that string is renewing for one more season.

Release Date

The previous three seasons were published in March so finally, it is anticipated that season 4 will even release on March 2021. But, there is absolutely no official launch date by Netflix as of now but still, we will stick to March for the release of season 4.

Cast

The lead characters will be coming back and hammering their characters asking with a few new characters also. According to now, there’s not an official cast list published by the production home but shortly the supported record is going to be released. The cast list will comprise the following:

Sierra Capri as Monse
Diego Tinoco as Cesar
Jason Genao as Ruby
Brett Gray as Jamal
Jessica Marie Gracia as Jasmine
Julio Marcius as Spooky

The cast list is subjected to change with the coming of the new cast record.

Plot

The story centers on the college life of four buddies Jamal, Ruby, Monse, and Cesar. They all study in high school but as their school life comes to end they started to cut off from each other. Ruby got a bit different and diverted from her friends Cesar and Brett. Additionally, Monse has a different group of friends.

The previous season showed a two-year hop punctually and of course, the figures will be shown growing up. It is even likely that the group will reunite and will return together.

Trailer

Thus far, there’s no trailer but because of the tradition of releasing the preview a month before the real release of the show. So we can expect, year 4 trailer to release in February or March 2021.

Anand mohan

On My Block Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

