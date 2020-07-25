On My Block Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewal Status

- Advertisement -

On My Block season 3 just came out, however, enthusiasts are eager to learn what’s next and when are they able to watch season 4. It’s no secret, On My Block is among one of Netflix’s most well-known shows. The adolescent drama made its debut on Netflix back in 2018. From their center melting friendship for their hilarious antics, you may be entertained and feel moved by the squad as they get stuck in drama.

Season 3 is focused on everything that happens in the aftermath of The Santos kidnapping the characters of this show, Monse, Cesar, Ruben, Jamal, and Jasmine. This guide will be supplying you with the information that’s required related to Season 4. After reading this article, you’ll be able to be aware of the renewal details, throw, and launch date.

Renewal Status and Release Date

As of now, Netflix hasn’t announced the renewal of the series. So, nothing can be said without any official word from the manufacturers.

Additionally, the release date of Season 4 hasn’t yet been shown yet formally. But, we could assume season 4 to follow the discharge pattern of the previous seasons. Season 1 was released on March 16, 2018, Season 2 was released on March 29, 2019, and season 3 was dropped on March 11, 2020.

Cast

Again, there’s absolutely no official word regarding the revelations on cast details. However, we can expect the characters from season 3 to reprise their roles in year 4.

Sierra Capri as Monse

Diego Tinoco as Cesar

Jason Genao as Ruby

Brett Gray as Jamal

Jessica Marie Garcia as Jasmine

Julio Macias as Spooky

Plot

The show revolves around a group of four neighborhood friends who have developed a great bond of friendship, but today they are entering a new period of high school. How would they manage the unique challenges and alterations by keeping their long friendship forms the entire crux of this show?