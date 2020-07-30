On My Block Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Latest Details

- Advertisement -

The previous period of Netflix show On My Block ended in very high suspense like a few untold stories about the lead roles such as the relationship status of Cesar and Monse, The mystery of Lil, etc.. The promising fans of this show are now eager to know what may happen in season four On My Block. The creators of the show and Netflix have declared they are looking forward to the show’s future.

The next season only had eight episodes, which the first two seasons had ten episodes each. The new season is anticipated to be coming with a special story that will make the couples unite in season 4.

Release Date

The season 3 of On My Block premiered recently in March 2020. The previous seasons were also launched in March with a gap of 1 year each year. So, looking at the program of the prior seasons’ launch date, it is expected that the fourth season of On My Boat may release in March 2021. But due to the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus, the founders will face a delay in the creation of season 4. Hence that the show might be postponed with the launch date of Season 4.

Cast

As there isn’t any official announcement from the founders at this time about the new period of On My Block, so right now, it’s difficult to give the last insights concerning the cast of On My Block Season four. But as the season 3 has been left with a great deal of suspense, therefore it’s expected that the lead characters of this show will soon be returning for the new year, which will comprise Diego Tinoco as Cesar, Sierra Capri as Monse, Brett Gray as Jamal, Jason Genao as Ruby, Julio Macias as Spooky, and Jessica Garcia as Jasmin.

Plot

The narrative of season 4 will be based on the principal concern of the fans of the show. The fans were confused about the relationship status of Cesar and Monse in the conclusion of season 3. Season 4 is anticipated to show all the mysteries and secrets of year 3. It is also probable that more characters will be added in the plot to give more challenges to the lead roles of this show.