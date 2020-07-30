Home TV Series Netflix On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Has...
On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Has It Been Cancelled On Netflix?

By- Santosh Yadav
The previous season of Netflix series On My Boat ended in quite high suspense like some untold stories about the lead roles like the relationship status of Cesar and Monse, The puzzle of Lil, etc.. The show’s promising fans are now eager to understand what might happen in season four of On My Block. The creators of the show and Netflix have announced they are currently looking forward to the show’s future.

The next season just had. The season is expected to becoming.

On My Block Season 4 Release Date

The season 3 On My Block was released recently in March 2020. The seasons were launched using a gap of 1 year each in March year. Taking a look at the schedule of the seasons’ release date, it’s anticipated that On My Block’s season may release in March 2021. But due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the creators will face a delay. So the series might be delayed with Season 4’s release date.

The Cast of On My Block Season 4

As there’s no announcement by the creators right now about the new season of On My Block, so right now, it is difficult to give the insights about the cast of On My Block Season four. But as the season 3 has been left with a great deal of suspense, therefore it’s expected that the lead characters of the series will be returning for the new season, which will include Diego Tinoco as Cesar, Sierra Capri as Monse, Brett Gray as Jamal, Jason Genao as Ruby, Julio Macias as Spooky, and Jessica Garcia as Jasmin.

The Storyline of Season 4

season 4’s story will be based on those fans of the show’s concern. The lovers were confused about Cesar and Monse’s relationship status. Season 4 is anticipated to show all the secrets and mysteries of season 3. It is also possible that more characters will be added to give challenges to this show’s roles.

