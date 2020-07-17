Home TV Series Netflix On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates...
On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Here

By- Shubhojeet Paul
On My Block, is one of the famous teen drama series. It is a comedy series which became very popular among teenagers and has continued its journey to three beautiful seasons. The third season of the series appeared recently on Netflix and fans are eagerly waiting for the next season of the same. Let us know more about the fourth season.

RELEASE DATE

As mentioned earlier, the third season of the series was recently premiered in March, this year. Till now Netflix has not confirmed any news as to the renewability of the series for the fourth season. However, seeing the success of season 3 and the huge fanbase of the show, we can expect the fourth season.

Even if the show is renewed for the fourth season, it cannot be expected soon enough, considering the scenario caused due to the pandemic around the world.

CAST

The cast of the series for the fourth season will return. These include Monse, Cesar, Jamal, Ruby, Jasmine, and Spooky. These roles will be played by Sierra Capri, Diego Tinoco, Brett Gray, Jason Genao, Jessica Marie Garcia, and Julio Macias, respectively.

PLOT

The series follows the teen drama story, showing the lifestyle and the ups and downs in the life of the teenagers and their school life. Finding the story relatable makes people like it even more.

Though the plot for season 4 is not yet made, we can expect it to continue forward on the lifestyle of the teenagers. It may also depict the dooming friendship of the characters as they eventually find a new friend cycle.

Seeing the popularity of the series, Netflix will not make their viewers sad and we can expect the making of the fourth season to start as soon as the situation gets better.

