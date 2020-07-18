Home TV Series Netflix On My Block Season 4: Know The Plot, Cast And Release Date...
On My Block Season 4: Know The Plot, Cast And Release Date Of The New Season..!!!

By- Sonal Sengupta
On My Block is an American teen comedy-drama web tv series. The series is directed by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft and the producer of the show are Jamie Dooner, Robert Sudduth, Hal Olofsson, and Arlyn Richardson. The series is starring a great number of talented actors including. The series has completed three seasons. On my block made its debut on March 16, 2018, as season 1 with 10 episodes. It was then renewed for a second season which aired on March 29, 2019, with 10 episodes and season 3 on March 11, 2020, with 8 episodes. The series got a rating of 8.1/10 from IMDb and 95% from Rotten Tomatoes. It is now available on Netflix.

On my block season 4 Cast

The cast members from the previous seasons will be returning for the new season. Till now there has been no news about the fresh faces to be seen in the upcoming season but we expect to see few. The cast includes Monse, Cesar, Jamal, Ruby, and Jasmine.

On my block season 4 Plot

The storyline of season 4 has not been revealed yet but it will be focusing on the group of friends and their high school life like season 3. Stay updated with us for the latest details about the plot of the new season.

On my block season 4 Release date

As we see the series made its debut on March 16, 2018. The series hasn’t been renewed by Netflix. Till now there is so the announcement of the official release date of the season. seeing the current situation of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic we may expect a delay in the release of the new season. As soon as the world situation boils down to normal the production and cast will be back on the sets and will resume filming. Stay updated with us for more details about the series.

