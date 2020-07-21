On My Block Season 4: Cast, Plot, Release Date And All The Latest Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

On My Block:

On My Block is a comedy-drama television series. As of now, On My Block has three seasons in total. All three seasons of All My Block are available to stream on Netflix.

On My Block Season 1 and Season, 2 has ten episodes each. On My Block, Season 3 has eight episodes in total.

All three seasons of On My Block have received a good reception from critics and the audience. The series is known for its uniqueness, realistic storyline, and performance of the main cast.

On My Block Season 4 Cast:

There are no updates about the cast and crew of On My Block Season 4. It is expected that the main cast from the first three seasons of On My Block will be returning for the fourth season too. The main cast of On My Block includes Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia, Julio Macias, and many others. We may get to see many new characters in On My Block Season 4 too.

On My Block Season 4 Plot:

We still don’t know anything about the plot of On My Block Season 4. The only thing we know is that plot of On My Block Season 4 will be continuing from where it was left at the end of Season 3. The purpose of On My Block Season 4 left many questions unanswered. In the end, it is seen that the characters are not together anymore. All the friends in the group get busy with their own lives. All fans can hope is to find out what led to everyone getting separated from each other.

On My Block Season 4 Release Date:

Netflix has not yet renewed On My Block for a fourth season. So, there are no updates on the release date of On My Block Season 4. It is expected that On My Block Season 4 will be releasing in March 2021. However, the production of many films and series are on a halt due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, if not March 2021, On My Block Season 4 is expected to release in the second half of 2021.