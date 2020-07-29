Home TV Series Netflix On My Block Season 4: Cancelled or Renewed? every details we know...
On My Block Season 4: Cancelled or Renewed? every details we know so far

By- Dhanraj
Earlier few reports from the trusted sources like WhatsonNetflix has reported, On My Block season 4 is officially in the works at Netflix. Netflix has recently renewed a bunch of new series and movies like Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3 but On My Block was missing. The wait for the official announcement has become frustrating with every passing day. The comment section of Netflix’s social media handles is filled with fan requests demanding On My Block Season 4.

On My Block Season 4 Cancelled or Renewed

Netflix has not verified the report from What’s on Netflix, that confirms the renewal of On My Block season 4. Pandemic might be the culprit here. Hopefully, Netflix will officially confirm the Season 4 soon.

Considering the fans demand for season 4, Netflix should renew the series. Show’s creator and the cast also showed huge interest in the future of the series.

According to The Deadline, Show’s co-creator Lauren Iungerich signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix, which can be a good sign.

“I’m incredibly grateful to continue working with the many talented creatives at Netflix to keep telling stories that resonate with audiences,” she said (via Variety). “My hope is that this opportunity will open doors for all the amazing people around me as well.”

On My Block Season 4 what to expect next after the series finale.

On My Block Season 3 debuted in March as the series finale. It wrapped up this teen drama with a two-year gap. But the fan outcry for the Season 4 has not dyed up yet. At the end of the season, characters had started an independent life. But the show co-creator has teased about the cliff-hanger from the season finale and future prospects of the show.

The co-creator Eddie Gonzalez said:

“We do communicate that [Iungerich’s vision for the show]. When we talk about long stories, when we talk about where the characters are going, we’ll say, ‘You may not see where Spooky’s going this season, but you’ll see it here. Or you may not see where Jamal is going, but trust me, we’re getting to that point and we are building to those things.’

“If we get a season 4, those things will be answered,”. “There will be definitive answers to what really dismantled this group of friends. But where we leave off is the notion of, here are these kids who are banding together to save Cesar multiple times and then it becomes they now have to save themselves, and it’s kill or be killed.”

“And they get to a place where they actually contemplate killing someone and then they don’t have to. But the idea that they got to that place as a group of friends, I think takes a toll on all of them because they’re all such good people”

Dhanraj

