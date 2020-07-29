- Advertisement -

There is absolutely no evidence that life exists on Mars.

and its surface is not considered habitable due to radiation and temperature extremes.

Future missions to explore this possibility would need to take subsurface samples for evaluation.

On Mars

So far as any of us know, there is not residing on Mars. When Mars rovers analyze the dusty land of their surface.

they have found clues that suggest life might once have existed on the surface, but that’s about it.

The surface of Mars now is hostile to life, with extreme temperatures and radiation because of the world’s weak atmosphere.

But underneath the surface? We don’t know.

To date, the Mars rover missions that have caused it into the Red Planet have concentrated almost entirely on the landscape and science of the surface.

Beneath the surface, however, offers some comforts that cows on the surface wouldn’t be afforded.

For starters, Mars has water — mostly in the form of ice hockey or ultra-salty brine combinations — under its surface.

If we seem considerably further back in time, Mars is thought to have had an abundance of water on its surface.

issue of the possibility of residing in such an environment

The slow transition from a watery world into a dusty planet with water reservations buried beneath the crust may have provided ancient Martian organisms enough time to adapt to life underground.

“There’s growing evidence indicating the presence of aqueous environment on early Mars, raising the issue of the possibility of residing in such an environment.

” the study reads. “Subsequently, together with the erosion of the Martian atmosphere resulting in drastic changes in its climate, surface water vanished, shrinking habitable spaces on Earth.

with just a limited amount of water remaining near the surface in the form of brines and water–ice deposits.

Life, if it existed, would have had to adapt to harsh modern conditions, including low temperatures and surface stress, and high radiation dose”

brines and water–ice deposits

Atria theorizes that the intense radiation that the planet endures may produce a”compound disequilibrium”.

that organisms could provide energy for germs that are still hiding beneath the surface.

There’s no evidence that this is how it is.

but that it might be possible is enough of a reason to look at investigating it.

NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover will be tasked with gathering samples of the Martian surface for analysis back on Earth in a subsequent date.

It will also be outfitted with advanced scientific equipment to perform its investigation of samples it snags.

Whether it’ll be able to detect life, nevertheless, remains to be seen.