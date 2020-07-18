Home Technology Older adults below the age of 35 are starting to deal with...
Technology

Older adults below the age of 35 are starting to deal with the coronavirus at an alarming speed

By- Nitu Jha
Older adults below the age of 35 are starting to deal with the coronavirus  an alarming speed.

Older adults

Physicians are discovering that younger patients don’t present with a fever as a key symptom as often as adult patients.

Present coronavirus vaccine trials have been promising, and Dr. Anthony Fauci considers a vaccine may arrive at late 2020 at the earliest.

With more young people contracting the coronavirus than previously,

doctors are starting to note that younger patients tend to show with slightly different symptoms than adults.

Whereas a fever has been the symptom most associated with the coronavirus,

younger adults below age 35 are more likely to display symptoms like abdominal pain and pain.

The variety of symptoms continues to enlarge, and therefore younger folks frequently do come in now somewhat to our surprise with no strain.

This abdominal pain seems to affect them a bit more,” said Dr. William Schaffner,

a doctor who also functions as an Infectious Disease professor at Vanderbilt University.

Additional COVID-19 symptoms physicians see in greater frequency with younger adults include severe migraine headaches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

The simple fact that we see slightly different coronavirus symptoms appear is par for the course to get a virus that has perplexed physicians and researchers .

Remember that the virus had been about for a complete month before doctors started to observe that a loss of smell and taste was linked to the coronavirus.

The CDC notes that these signs tend to appear approximately 2-14 days after initial exposure to the virus

As for people above age 34, the most common symptoms remain cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, and confusion.

It’s also worth noting that coronavirus patients that exhibit the most severe symptoms tend to have underlying comorbidities like chronic coronary disease,

diabetes, or chronic cardiovascular disease.

There have been studies that have found that smokers tend to be greater than 14% prone

to wind up with severe coronavirus symptoms compared to non-smokers.

Meanwhile, the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine remains continuing.

Though nothing is ensure, Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that an effective vaccine may arrive as early as late 2020.

To that point, Moderna’s Stage 1 trial of its prospective coronavirus vaccine discovered that 45 volunteers who took the vaccine grown coronavirus antibodies.

What is more, none of the volunteers exhibited severe side effects. A broader trial between 30,000 Americans is slated to begin later this month.

Nitu Jha

