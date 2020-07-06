Home Technology Nvidia : an ARM-based supercomputer is currently the fastest machine on the...
Technology

Nvidia : an ARM-based supercomputer is currently the fastest machine on the planet

By- Sankalp
Nvidia :The most recent Top500 supercomputer rankings contained more than just the news that an ARM-based supercomputer is currently the fastest machine on the planet (with the A64FX inside)

 

This supercomputer so special is not that it contains AMD’s Rome EPYC 7742 chips (64 cores, clocked at 2.25GHz) and Nvidia’s most current A100 accelerators. The exciting part is that Nvidia owns the system.

 

Selene is now a part of the overall Saturn V supercomputer with nearly five Exaflops of all AI functionality, making it’s the world’s fastest AI supercomputer.

 

“NVIDIA is a data center scale computing firm, and we use our own DGX SuperPOD based supercomputer to advance the area of AI, create new products and also to provide a benchmark to our clients who want to construct contemporary AI data centers”, said Paresh Kharya, manager of product management, accelerated computing at NVIDIA.

“The planet’s most accurate AI for reading understanding called Megatron-BERT was created on our supercomputer plus it also forces the maturation of our platforms such as conversational AI, autonomous driving, AI in gaming, healthcare, smart cities, and robotics,” he added.

Selene has half a petabyte of memory and 277,760 cores, with Nvidia’s own Mellanox HDR Infiniband linking the lot. However, at 27.58 petaflops, the machine is still significantly more reliable than Fugaku, which currently reigns supreme.

In other developments in supercomputing, AMD and HPE’s Cray have won just two contracts to build.

Next year, Frontier, the very first, is expected to be unveiled. The second, El Capitan, should enter operation in 2023 – 80x faster than Selene.

Sankalp

