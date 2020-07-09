Now Its Easier To Take Confrence Calls Due To Anker PowerConf

- Advertisement -

Anker

With so many people working from home these days. Having to adapt to a new way of life has taken some getting used to. For those who do a lot of business face-to-face. Not being able to be in the office makes things a bit harder.

But that doesn’t mean you aren’t able to still communicate with others. If you’re not someone who loves being on video calls. A conference call is the way to go. One of the top brands in tech makes conference calls much easier.

Anker, which boasts some of the best sound and electronic devices around, has the answer for taking conference calls. The Anker PowerConf is a Bluetooth speakerphone. That has six microphones to help with voice pickup.

Search Results Web results Anker PowerConf Bluetooth Speakerphone – Anker

You can bring this with you wherever you need it and it takes almost no time to set up and sync. Normally $129.99, right now you can pick up this hands-free device for only $99.99!

Anker More Specs

This compact device will connect to your PC without the need to install any new drivers and it will connect to your phone via Bluetooth 5.0. You’ll get 360° coverage, thanks to the six microphones. That will pick up voices from all directions. You’ll be able to transform any room at home or at the office into a conference room.

But you won’t have to worry about all background noise being amplified. As a custom DSP algorithm optimizes your voice in real time to effectively reduce what’s going on around you.

This has a built-in, 6700mAh battery that gives you the option to go wireless. And last for up to 24 hours. You can also charge other devices via the PowerConf. Thanks to Anker’s PowerIQ technology.

This has a universal compatibility with popular conferencing services like Zoom, Skype, Google Meet, FaceTime, WebEx and more.

Here are the important details from the Amazon product page:

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Could Be Launch After 21 July In India

Anker PowerConf Bluetooth Speakerphone

Media Acclaimed: Forbes says “Whether it’s used as a portable conference phone. Or as a speakerphone in a conference room. The Anker PowerConf works remarkably well”.

360° Coverage: 6 microphones arranged in a 360° array pick up voices from all directions to instantly transform any space at home or the office into a meeting room.

Smart Voice Enhancement: PowerConf Bluetooth speakerphone utilizes a custom DSP algorithm to optimize your voice in real-time and effectively reduce background noises.

Optimized Clarity and Volume: Your voice is automatically balanced to make up for differences in volume and distance from the Bluetooth speakerphone.

Perfect For Home Offices: Connect to your phone via Bluetooth or to your computer with a USB-C cable. Without needing to install drivers. PowerConf Bluetooth speakerphone is also compatible with all popular online conferencing platforms.

24 Hours of Call Time: A built-in 6,700mAh battery gives you the option to go wireless. And hold meetings virtually anywhere. Integrated Anker PowerIQ technology allows you to charge other devices via PowerConf at optimized speeds.