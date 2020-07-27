- Advertisement -

Google Android Lockbox is supposedly a tool that Google uses to essentially”spy” on non-Google program action on Android mobiles.

The purpose of the data collection is for Google to enhance its products and possibly allow it to build competing products that could be popular with customers.

Google verifY the existence of the tool, stated the information is collect from users who agree to it.

and that the information is anonymize.

But Google did not say if that data utilize to make products which can rival present programs for third parties.

Facebook paid $19 billion on WhatsApp back in 2014.

which appear like an incredibly high price tag to get a cellular chat program.

WhatsApp already a massive user base, which just climbe since then.

therefore the very best paid off for Facebook — kind of, because it’s uncertain when Facebook will make back its money.

However, a couple of decades later, we heard that Facebook used another program, that a VPN support called Onavo, to spy on rivals.

That’s how it ended up purchasing a product that competed directly against Facebook Messenger.

Fast-forward to 2020, and Google will finally have to describe a similar strategy.

The company is utilizing an internal tool which can quantify your program activity, a new report says.

The purpose is to allow Google to improve its own products or make others.

Rather than looking for the next WhatsApp.

Google may be spying in your program use to create its hit apps. Google has acknowledged that it uses the service.

and potential investigations will probably tell us more about how Google extracts and uses that data.

It is The Info (through The Verge) that first reported the information.

Google has been utilizing an unreported Google campaign named Android Lockbox to track how users interact with non-Google Android apps.

Employees apparently can see”sensitive” data about other apps.

including how often an app is open and how much time it’s use.

The service may have been use to inspire Google’s TikTok rival, Shorts.

Google employees supposedly have to ask for consent to use the data.

and such requests are not always approve.

Users have to agree to share info with Google for Lockbox to provide useful advice.

the report says. Users are told throughout the Android setup procedure.

that the info will help Google provide them a more personalized experience.

but the service also provides competitive research information.

Google confirmed the existence of such Information from rival apps but said the program is public.

and other programmers can get similar data.

Google also said that the data does not include information about how users behave in individual apps.

However, Google didn’t confirm whether it used Lockbox for competitive purposes, such as the production of new apps.

As expected, Google explained the data is anonymous and can’t identify users.

The company also note that the information collection is disclose to users and they have control over it.

Antitrust regulators will likely start looking into these things as well in the approaching probes targeting technology giants, Google included.

What’s interesting is that a new lawsuit targeting Google alleges that Google gathers data about mobile use on mobiles even after people turn off Internet & Program Task.

The lawsuit says the data collection happens via Google’s Firebase.

a software option that allows program developers to store data, deliver alarms, and track clicks and glitches.

