No Time To Die: Why Not Release Yet? Know All Update

Among the most awaited franchises of the year, No Time To Die is coming up with its twenty-fifth season of This James Bond series. Made by Cary Joji Fukunaga, it would be the sixth and spy movie, that features Daniel Craig as the writer MI6 agent.

After Spectre gets released, all previous seasons were produced by Sony Pictures, but due to the expiration of the contract in 2016, Universal Pictures had produced the film. The movie was supposed to have released in summer 2020 but has been postponed.

The story revolves around the whereabouts of a missing scientist named Valdo Obruchev, who has supposedly been abducted by somebody who could be only cracked by the famous detective James Bond. Bond, who had retired from his post, is asked by a buddy who also is a CIA officer, to help him search the mastermind. Bond realizes that he might participate in something a lot more dangerous and quite different catastrophe than most of his previous encounters.

Is There A New Release Date? Or Has It Delayed Until 2021?

The release date had been postponed until November 2020. The film was rescheduled to drop in the United Kingdom and November the USA on November 12th, 2020. Earlier it was supposed to drop in April 2020, but as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the release date got postponed.

All productions and releases were put on hold for the past four months. Preserve social distancing and It’d been ordered to stay indoors. Until now, it has been officially confirmed that the movie shall be released in November 2020. It’s safe to say that we may catch a glimpse of the franchise in the theatres unless the problem gets more complicated. Stay tuned with World TopTrend for updates!