Home TV Series Netflix No Time To Die: Why Not Release Yet? Know All Update
TV SeriesNetflixTop Stories

No Time To Die: Why Not Release Yet? Know All Update

By- Anish Yadav
- Advertisement -

Among the most awaited franchises of the year, No Time To Die is coming up with its twenty-fifth season of This James Bond series. Made by Cary Joji Fukunaga, it would be the sixth and spy movie, that features Daniel Craig as the writer MI6 agent.

After Spectre gets released, all previous seasons were produced by Sony Pictures, but due to the expiration of the contract in 2016, Universal Pictures had produced the film. The movie was supposed to have released in summer 2020 but has been postponed.

The story revolves around the whereabouts of a missing scientist named Valdo Obruchev, who has supposedly been abducted by somebody who could be only cracked by the famous detective James Bond. Bond, who had retired from his post, is asked by a buddy who also is a CIA officer, to help him search the mastermind. Bond realizes that he might participate in something a lot more dangerous and quite different catastrophe than most of his previous encounters.

Also Read:   Pokemon Journeys Season 2: Here Are All The Details
Also Read:   Dead To Me Season 3: When Might The Third Season Release? Read Here All Updates

Is There A New Release Date? Or Has It Delayed Until 2021?

The release date had been postponed until November 2020. The film was rescheduled to drop in the United Kingdom and November the USA on November 12th, 2020. Earlier it was supposed to drop in April 2020, but as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the release date got postponed.

All productions and releases were put on hold for the past four months. Preserve social distancing and It’d been ordered to stay indoors. Until now, it has been officially confirmed that the movie shall be released in November 2020. It’s safe to say that we may catch a glimpse of the franchise in the theatres unless the problem gets more complicated. Stay tuned with World TopTrend for updates!

Also Read:   No Game No Life Season 2: Release Date, Story, Cast And All Updates
- Advertisement -
Anish Yadav

Must Read

No Time To Die: Why Not Release Yet? Know All Update

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Among the most awaited franchises of the year, No Time To Die is coming up with its twenty-fifth season of This James Bond series....
Read more

Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Know

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
HBO has announced that Euphoria was revived for a second season. The show is expected to land this season, and we are naturally excited....
Read more

Borderlands 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Game News

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
We are only two months off from Borderlands 3's first anniversary, and Gearbox is rolling out the red carpet with six mini-episode for Vault...
Read more

‘Killing Eve’ season 4: Due to Coronavirus Filming Put On Hold.

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Filming for the fourth season of the hit BBC One collection Killing Eve has been placed on maintaining as a result of coronavirus pandemic.
Also Read:   The Grand Tour Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Check The All New Updates
Production on the spy thriller was supposed...
Read more

Knightfall Season 3: Why The Series Got Canceled And Check The All Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Its been a long time once the second run of this thriller series Knightfall came for the lovers on History Channel. Followers of the...
Read more

Space Force Season 2: All Latest News About The Series

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Space Force, Netflix’s original American comedy-drama series. It's basically a workplace comedy show revolving around a bunch of people tasked with establishing the U.S...
Read more

All About iPhone Tracker, Know The More Secret Information For You!!!

Technology Anoj Kumar -
The iPhone tracker is a whole software used to spy on people. It's a helpful utility particularly for parents to keep an eye on...
Read more

His Dark Materials Season 2: Read Here All Updates About Series

TV Series Anoj Kumar -
A primary-look trailer for the second season of His Dark Supplies has confirmed a Fleabag2222 reunion for Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott.
Also Read:   The Walking Dead season 10 finale finally gets release date after coronavirus Shutdown
The pair, who...
Read more

Designated Survivor Season 4: Release Date All Latest News About The Series!!

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Designated Survivor, a political thriller, has had three seasons up till today. The very first season established on September 21, 2016, followed by the...
Read more

STARGIRL RENEWED FOR SEASON 2, TURNS CW EXCLUSIVE

Movies Deepak Kumar -
Stargirl has been revived for another season but here's the twist: It is exclusive. As it's the house of this Arrowverse the CW is...
Read more
© World Top Trend