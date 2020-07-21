No Time to Die New Release Date Is 2021, Is James Bond Return?

- Advertisement -

Rumors abound that No Time to Die will be awarded another, longer, delay.

Getting No Time to Die into theaters has proven to be nearly as hard as any assignment that James Bond himself has ever faced. Having been delayed several times as a result of continuing global conditions, there are now rumors that MGM and Universal are considering slowing No Time to Die even further, pushing the film back to Summer 2021.

Reportedly there have been some talks regarding releasing the film via PVOD, but the studios have refused to try it, and are wholly dedicated to getting the film released on the big screen, no matter how long it takes.

Before this season, No Time to Die started the clarifying trend, with the movie being among the first to push back release due to the present circumstance. Ever since that time, several times have changed to accommodate the constantly shifting circumstances. Currently, No Time to Die is scheduled to be released in November, setting up the movie from Marvel Studios’ Black Widow. Meanwhile, if No Time to Die to be moved to next Summer, there is the possibility for June to belong to James Bond. With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Godzilla vs. Kong both scheduled for May, and Jurassic World: Dominion and Venom: Let There Be Carnage scheduled for June, it is Very Likely that Universal will eventually Decide to postpone Dominion due to the production shutdown, leaving a gap for Bond.

No Time to Die has been completed for a while, but director Cary Fukunaga is insistent that he felt no need to look back over the movie stating, “You can just fiddle and tweak and it doesn’t necessarily get better. For all intents and purposes, we had completed the film. I had mentally finished the movie. Mentally and emotionally.”

The film ought to be well worth the wait, with Daniel Craig saying recently that he’s happy he got”an additional opportunity ” to perform with the iconic character, and that No Time to Die does something no Bond movie has”done before.”

No Time to Die picks up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, together with James Bond having now left active support. He’s approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and also a CIA officer, who enlists his aid in the search for Valdo Obruchev. The bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before If it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted. No Time to Die features Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as the MI6 agent James Bond. The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga in the screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles together with Rami Malek and Lashana Lynch joining the main cast.

For now, No Time to Die is scheduled for release on 12 November in the United Kingdom and on 25 November in the United States. This comes to us courtesy of MI6 HQ.