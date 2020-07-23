No Time To Die Is Release Date In 2021 Now !!

- Advertisement -

One of the most awaited franchises of the calendar year, No Time To Die is shortly coming up with its twenty-fifth episode of the James Bond series. It could be the sixth and secret agent film, which includes Daniel Craig as the lead writer MI6 agent.

After Spectre got a release, Sony Pictures produced all previous episodes, but due to the expiration of the contract in 2016, the forthcoming film was produced by Universal Pictures. The film was supposed to have released in summer 2020 but was postponed.

The story revolves around the whereabouts of a missing scientist called Valdo Obruchev, that has supposedly been abducted by somebody that could be just cracked by the famous detective James Bond. Bond, who had retired from his article, is requested by a buddy who also is a CIA officer, to assist him to hunt the mastermind. Bond realizes he might participate in something very different and a lot more dangerous catastrophe than most of his previous encounters.

Can There Be A New Release Date? Or Has It Been Delayed Until 2021?

The release date had been postponed until November 2020. The film has been rescheduled to fall in November and the United Kingdom in America on November 12th, 2020. Earlier it was supposed to fall in April 2020, but as a result of the epidemic of COVID-19 pandemic, the release date got delayed.

All productions and releases were put on hold for the past four months. It had been strictly ordered to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Until now, it’s been officially confirmed that the film shall be released in November 2020. It is safe to say that we might soon catch a peek of the franchise in the theatres unless the problem gets more complex. Stay tuned with worldtoptrend for more updates!