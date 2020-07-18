- Advertisement -

No Time to Die, that the 25th James Bond film and final outing for Daniel Craig’s version of 007, had already changed release dates a few times before this past March rolled around, but that month saw the flick’s biggest delay yet. Due to the widespread COVID-19 pandemic, MGM and Eon Productions decided to move ‘No Time to Die’ to November, but now there’s a word that the film may end up moving deep in next year.

With market analysts predicting that it’s unlikely that movie theaters will reopen for the remainder of 2020, MI6-HQ, which previously reported that there is a huge show in store for No Time to Die’s epilogue, is hearing that MGM and Universal Pictures are actively considering pushing the next Bond flick to summer 2021. A decision on this is going to need to be made one way or the other soon, as No Time to Die is approaching”the beginning of a 90-day marketing ramp.”

Moving No Time to Die from April to November ended up costing MGM involving $30-$50 million, the bulk of that being advertising expenses. So needless to state that both MGM and Universal wouldn’t want to market an upcoming picture again to push it back over a half year in the middle of the advertising effort. Even though United Artists Releasing is managing No Time to Die’s North American fall, Universal is overseeing the global release, which MI6-HQ says will account for approximately 75% of the international box office haul.

As things now stand, Universal includes F9 (which was initially supposed to come out last year April) and Jurassic World: Dominion lined up for April 2, 2021, and June 11, 2021, respectively. If ‘No Time to Die’ does get pushed to the next summer, the studio will need to play with it on the date where it won’t mess with both of those other movies’ performances. But since Dominion needed to pause its creation at mid-March and just recently stopped filming, perhaps the threequel is going to end up being pushed back, and No Time to Die can take its June 11 spot instead.

Regardless, seemingly EON, MGM and Universal aren’t contemplating a VOD release for No Time to Die, therefore expect it to finally play in theatres, whether takes four months from today, a year from now or more. Considering No Time to Die was a bit more than a month off from hitting the big screen as it had been pushed to November, at least it will help that go, instead of needing to be constructed.

Taking place five years following the events of Spectre, No Time to Die follows James Bond being drawn back into service to help track down a missing scientist, only to discover a threat the likes of which the world has never seen before. Daniel Craig is connected to Dali Benssalah, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Rory Kenner, by Rami Malek, David Dencik and Billy Magnussen, among others. Cary Fukunaga led the feature, in addition to working on the script with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

For now, No Time to Die is still anticipated to arrive on November 20. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more updates about another James Bond experience, and make sure you browse through our 2020 release schedule to learn what other movies are supposed to hit the big screen later this year.