'No Time To Die' All details about Stunning images of Jamaica

By- Anish Yadav
(Jamaica Gleaner) Fans of 007 got a delightful treat on Wednesday when the official Instagram accounts of the latest Bond flick, No Time To Die, shared two fantastic photos from their filming Jamaica. The shots show off the beauty of this island paradise. From the first picture, a silhouette-like figure, Bond, is seen taking a twilight walk along a strip, with his reflection down in the water beneath. The second image shows the spy, together with his back turned, as he contemplates a huge expanse of tranquil water in his rustic villa’s terrace.

The teasers, that can be captioned,” No Time To Die sees James Bond yield to Jamaica. It’s the third time that the country was used as a place as parts of Dr. No and Live and Let Die were also filmed there” had the desired effect. Fans are swooning over the scenery and begging to be released. “Charge a premium and release it on demand, we can’t take the delay,” one follower demanded.

There was some fantastic news earlier this week the film will be published five days. The date is now November 20 in the US. The UK premiere holds.

TWO LOCATIONS IN JAMAICA

Months of speculation came to an end on April 25 after it had been confirmed that the 25th movie in the franchise would be shot in two locations in Jamaica — Kingston and Portland — as well as in Italy, Norway, and London. Bond movies, which are typically announced in England, redirected from tradition when what was then codenamed’ Bond 25′ had its live-streamed launching Jamaica, from GoldenEye Resort. Cast and crew, including Daniel Craig, manager Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris, and Lashana Lynch flew into Oracabessa, setting up digs at the same villa where British writer and James Bond creator, Ian Fleming, composed all 13 Bond novels.

No Time To Die Bond out of active service and enjoying life in Jamaica, which, according to executive producer Barbara Broccoli, is Bond home, since he started his journey there. The movie’s synopsis states,” Recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, globe-trotting spy James Bond finds himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, who’s armed with dangerous new technology.” The flick had an original release date of April 3, 2020, and April 8 in the US, but the COVID-19 pandemic has found it pushed back to November.

Daniel Craig, who repeats the role of the British spy James Bond bows out in No Time To Die. With some suggesting that the time has come for a black James Bond, A replacement for your 52-year-old celebrity is still being thought. When it made more than $880 million in ticket sales worldwide, the last Bond movie, Spectre, came in 2015.

The first-ever Bond film, Dr. No (1962), taking a chunk of this story at Jamaica, close to Fleming’s GoldenEye real estate. The creation returned and Let Die, in which Jamaica starred as the Caribbean state of San Monique.

