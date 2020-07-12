No Mask No Taco: Face Masks Is Hurting Restaurants And Small Businesses

- Advertisement -

Restaurants across the nation are reporting a gloomy trend at the moment — the requirement of shutting down their companies, at least briefly, due to an angry backlash from clients opposed to face mask demands that are supposed to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

They comprise Hugo’s Tacos at Los Angeles, utilizing the hashtag #NoMaskNoTaco in its social media posts.

This tendency comes as some 17 states have paused their reopening plans because of a surge in coronavirus cases.

About a week ago, Hugo’s Tacos at Los Angeles greeted its customers with the following announcement describing the temporary closure of the brand’s taco stands: “Our taco stands are exhausted by the constant struggles over guests begging to wear masks,” the announcement began (it can be read in full in the Hugo’s Tacos Facebook page).

“Staff has been harassed, called names, and I’d fluids and objects were thrown in them. A mask isn’t symbolic of anything aside from our desire to keep our employees healthy.” Accordingly, the announcement goes on to describe, the taco stand’s two locations are closed so that the Staff can”take a rest and recharge.” #NoMaskNoTaco is the hashtag the business has been using on social websites to explain its position, regarding one of the few tools (face masks). People must protect themselves throughout the continuing coronavirus pandemic. (No Mask No Taco)

What’s ironic about the harassment that the business has been dealing with is that it comes as California has seen a spike in coronavirus cases, making it one of a handful of states that are the hotspots in the US. Country-wide, the latest statistics from Johns Hopkins University reveal that almost 2.9 confirmed cases are identified to-date in the US, along with a little more than 130,000 deaths that are reported. (No Mask No Taco)

Cases are rising in fact, that 17 countries have hit pause, to this level around the nation. This, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to remind everybody that sporting”fabric facial coverings” helps prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Due to his business’ closing, Hugo Taco’s owner Bill Kohne started a GoFundMe design, which has raised more than $51,000 (of its $50,000 goal), money distributed to help employees at the moment. Sadly this is not the only restaurant business facing this predicament.

Mexican Fiesta at Dearborn Heights, Michigan, is just another that has decided to suspend support that is dine-in and change to offering carry-out: No Mask No Taco

“Regrettably, there were numerous situations where our team was disrespected and treated,” the restaurant announced in a Facebook post. “The safety of our customers and staff is our number one priority, so we have made the difficult decision of closing our doors to the general public until further notice.” (No Mask No Taco)