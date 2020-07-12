Home Lifestyle No Mask No Taco: Face Masks Is Hurting Restaurants And Small Businesses
FeaturedLifestyle

No Mask No Taco: Face Masks Is Hurting Restaurants And Small Businesses

By- Kumar Saurabh
- Advertisement -

Restaurants across the nation are reporting a gloomy trend at the moment — the requirement of shutting down their companies, at least briefly, due to an angry backlash from clients opposed to face mask demands that are supposed to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

They comprise Hugo’s Tacos at Los Angeles, utilizing the hashtag #NoMaskNoTaco in its social media posts.

This tendency comes as some 17 states have paused their reopening plans because of a surge in coronavirus cases.

About a week ago, Hugo’s Tacos at Los Angeles greeted its customers with the following announcement describing the temporary closure of the brand’s taco stands: “Our taco stands are exhausted by the constant struggles over guests begging to wear masks,” the announcement began (it can be read in full in the Hugo’s Tacos Facebook page).

Also Read:   After CORONA Virus: What's Hantavirus and How Does It Spread

“Staff has been harassed, called names, and I’d fluids and objects were thrown in them. A mask isn’t symbolic of anything aside from our desire to keep our employees healthy.” Accordingly, the announcement goes on to describe, the taco stand’s two locations are closed so that the Staff can”take a rest and recharge.” #NoMaskNoTaco is the hashtag the business has been using on social websites to explain its position, regarding one of the few tools (face masks). People must protect themselves throughout the continuing coronavirus pandemic. (No Mask No Taco)

Also Read:   Netflix Attract The Viewers More AND More ,While We're All Quarantined In Home

What’s ironic about the harassment that the business has been dealing with is that it comes as California has seen a spike in coronavirus cases, making it one of a handful of states that are the hotspots in the US. Country-wide, the latest statistics from Johns Hopkins University reveal that almost 2.9 confirmed cases are identified to-date in the US, along with a little more than 130,000 deaths that are reported. (No Mask No Taco)

Also Read:   Nancy Connor used"every penny"

Cases are rising in fact, that 17 countries have hit pause, to this level around the nation. This, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to remind everybody that sporting”fabric facial coverings” helps prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Due to his business’ closing, Hugo Taco’s owner Bill Kohne started a GoFundMe design, which has raised more than $51,000 (of its $50,000 goal), money distributed to help employees at the moment. Sadly this is not the only restaurant business facing this predicament.

Mexican Fiesta at Dearborn Heights, Michigan, is just another that has decided to suspend support that is dine-in and change to offering carry-out: No Mask No Taco

“Regrettably, there were numerous situations where our team was disrespected and treated,” the restaurant announced in a Facebook post. “The safety of our customers and staff is our number one priority, so we have made the difficult decision of closing our doors to the general public until further notice.” (No Mask No Taco)

Also Read:   The Marvel Films And TV Series: The Next Endgame-Like Story Will Introduce Marvel's Greatest Villain Up To Now.
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Coronavirus Face Mask : My Mask Protect You , Your Mask Protect Me
Kumar Saurabh
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

Galaxy Watch 3: FCC Filing Reveals A Possible New Galaxy Fit Device

Technology Kumar Saurabh -
There are only 24 days before another Samsung Unpacked event, where we expect to find the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Notice 20, Galaxy Fold...
Read more

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter Aaradhya tested positive to Get coronavirus

Celebrities Nitu Jha -
Bollywood actoress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter Aaradhya tested positive to Get coronavirus on Sunday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed. This comes...
Read more

Alita Battle Angel 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Catch The All New Updates

Movies Ajeet Kumar -
James Cameron produced film Alita Battle Angel of 2019 had a remarkable success that attracted the sci-fi story about a cyborg who had been...
Read more

DC’s Titan Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Isn't it just amazing to see your favourite animation Teen Titans, coming to live-action heroes? Credits to DC verse and Netflix. Two seasons and...
Read more

MacBook Camera Covering: Cause a Serious Display Problem

Technology Kumar Saurabh -
Apple has a warning for owners of its MacBooks that value their privacy enough to install camera covers. It turns out modifications could well...
Read more

Kissing Booth 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And More!!

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
The American romantic comedy was written by Vince Marcello depending on the novel by precisely the exact same name written by Beth Reekles. Because...
Read more

Coronavirus symptoms are no longer a mystery

Entertainment Nitu Jha -
Coronavirus symptoms are no longer a mystery, but doctors dealing with the new surge in cases in some US states have noticed new patterns...
Read more

iPad vs iPad Air vs iPad Mini: The Best?

Technology Sweety Singh -
Apple's iPad, iPad Air and iPad mini are far more alike than they are dissimilar, which can make it hard to choose one. You...
Read more

Cable Girls Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plotline And All Latest Updates Here

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
"Cable Girls" is a dramatic classic web television series. This series' first season made its initial entry on April 28, 2017, into the tv...
Read more

The Order Season 3: Release Date Fantasy Series Read To know More?

Netflix Alok Chand -
Act as mediums of escapism for all, along with amusing. And in times as difficult as this, the supernatural horror drama series, The Order,...
Read more
© World Top Trend