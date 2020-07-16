Home TV Series Netflix No Game No Life Season 2: Release Date, Story, Cast And All...
TV SeriesNetflix

No Game No Life Season 2: Release Date, Story, Cast And All Updates

By- Anwesha Pradhan
- Advertisement -

No Game No Life is a Japanese fantasy anime series that is available on Netflix. It is based on a novel series of the same name written by Yū Kamiya.

No Game No Life Season 1 was released in 2014. Soon after the release, the series became a huge hit. Fans and critics praised the anime for its great story and outstanding animations.

STORY

Legendary gamer siblings Sora and Shiro are transported to a world where life is a series of games and humanity is in grave danger of extinction. They have to beat the God of Games at a series of board games to claim his throne.

SEASON 2 – RELEASE DATE UPDATES

In 2017, MadHouse came out with a prequel of the anime named No Game, No Life: Zero. 

The makers never announced any second season for the series. We do not expect any announcement regarding the renewal of No Game No Life for a season two. In March 2019, Story News tweeted that the makers had canceled Season 2 because of plagiarism allegations.

However, fans must not lose hope. We will keep you updated regarding any news on the series.

 PLOT

The anime’s first season covers just five volumes out of the ten in the original novels. The prequel is based on the sixth volume. The creators still have four parts to bring the anime back with a bang.

We speculate that if No Game No Life season 2 happens, then the makers will feature the remaining four volumes of the novel.

THE CAST

The following is the main cast of this anime series.

  • Ai Kayano
  • Yōko Hikasa
  • Yuka Iguchi
  • Scott Gibbs
  • Yukari Tamura
  • Mamiko Noto
  • Amelia Fischer
  • Sara Ornelas
  • Kara Greenberg

Stay tuned to know more. We will keep you updated.

Also Read:   The Boys Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All New Updates Here
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Boys Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All New Updates Here
Anwesha Pradhan

Must Read

No Game No Life Season 2: Release Date, Story, Cast And All Updates

Netflix Anwesha Pradhan -
No Game No Life is a Japanese fantasy anime series that is available on Netflix. It is based on a novel series of the...
Read more

Schitt’s Creek Season 7 Release Date, Cast & All Updates

Netflix Kavin -
Schitt's Creek is a Canadian television sitcom.The series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on January 13, 2015. The series has...
Read more

Breathe Season 2 : Possible Release Date Out! Cast Everything A Fan needs to Know.

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
Breathe Season 2 chronicles the story of a dad who's prepared to go to some extent. Read to Understand Breathe season's villain 2
Also Read:   Netflix Knightfall Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Here All Information
Breathe Season...
Read more

Free Guy Release Date, Cast & All Update

Movies Kavin -
Free Guy is an American science fiction action comedy film. The first announcement bout the series came back on October 3, 2019. The development...
Read more

Euphoria Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And Many More

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Euphoria returns for a second season HBO has announced that Euphoria has been revived for a second season. This season the show is expected to...
Read more

Derry Girls Season 3: For New Update Click Here

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Netflix has needed to take down Season 2 of hit British comedy Derry Girls in the united kingdom just days after uploading the show...
Read more

Hilda Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All New Updates Here

Netflix Aryan Singh -
Hilda is an animated web television series produced by Silvergate Media and Mercury Filmworks. This animated TV series is based on graphic novel series...
Read more

Disenchantment Season 3: Release Date, Cast And Catch The All New Updates

Netflix Aryan Singh -
Disenchantment is another American fantasy animated sitcom created for Netflix. The show has been created by Matt Groening. The production companies for the show...
Read more

Mirzapur Season 2 : Release Date Out! Cast Shared Their Dubbing Experience everything a fan needs to know.

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
Mirzapur Season 2 is on its advantage of Release. Amazon Prime has started dubbing for the pair of episodes. This show's cast members shared...
Read more

Fuller House Season 5: Release Date, Cast And Read Here All New Updates

Netflix Aryan Singh -
Fuller House is an American sitcom that is broadcasted as a Netflix original series. The show has been created by Jeff Franklin. The show...
Read more
© World Top Trend