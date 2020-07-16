No Game No Life Season 2: Release Date, Story, Cast And All Updates

- Advertisement -

No Game No Life is a Japanese fantasy anime series that is available on Netflix. It is based on a novel series of the same name written by Yū Kamiya.

No Game No Life Season 1 was released in 2014. Soon after the release, the series became a huge hit. Fans and critics praised the anime for its great story and outstanding animations.

STORY

Legendary gamer siblings Sora and Shiro are transported to a world where life is a series of games and humanity is in grave danger of extinction. They have to beat the God of Games at a series of board games to claim his throne.

SEASON 2 – RELEASE DATE UPDATES

In 2017, MadHouse came out with a prequel of the anime named No Game, No Life: Zero.

The makers never announced any second season for the series. We do not expect any announcement regarding the renewal of No Game No Life for a season two. In March 2019, Story News tweeted that the makers had canceled Season 2 because of plagiarism allegations.

However, fans must not lose hope. We will keep you updated regarding any news on the series.

PLOT

The anime’s first season covers just five volumes out of the ten in the original novels. The prequel is based on the sixth volume. The creators still have four parts to bring the anime back with a bang.

We speculate that if No Game No Life season 2 happens, then the makers will feature the remaining four volumes of the novel.

THE CAST

The following is the main cast of this anime series.

Stay tuned to know more. We will keep you updated.