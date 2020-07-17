No game no life season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

- Advertisement -

Japanese humor, fantasy, and fiction anime series, No Game No Life has been shown on Netflix. It was written by Yu Kamiya. Fans can not wait for this fantasy top-trending along with the hyped show to be back shortly. As of now, you will find ten mild novel volumes of No Game No Life published in Japan. Additionally, it has two manga series that is based on the mild books series itself.

For the manga series, two books are published. Along with the manga is a spin-off collection. No Game No Life has a massive fan base and making the fans curious if there’ll be a sequel?

No life novels are ongoing although no match, and the most recent volume was released in Japan on January 25, 2018, by Yu Kamiya. The No Game No Life’s first season coated around 1-3 volumes. So its sequel is likely to pay volume 4 onward.

No Game No Life Season 2 Release Date

No Game premiered with its first season in 2014. In no time, it became a huge hit and gained a huge fan base as the show got reviews from critics and audiences. It became one of the most popular manga/anime series, and fans preferred that too not only in Japan but globally.

An individual would expect a sequel following its success, but back in 2017, MadHouse came out with its prequel named No Game, No Life: Zero. So obviously there are fewer chances of a sequel, let alone this season.

Basic Plot

The plot follows Shiro and Sora, a brother and a sister that are best in gambling. The narrative displays where everything is decided concerning games, they get an opportunity to live in a world of gamers. It’s centered around a group of gamers seeking to win against the god of matches to assume the god’s throne.

As the name No Game, they had to acquire games to survive there. Towards the finish, we see how the siblings figure out how to defeat the god of matches and other gamers and achieve to come from this practical world.

Cast Members

Ai Kayano

Yōko Hikasa

Yuka Iguchi

Scott Gibbs

Yukari Tamura

Mamiko Noto

Amelia Fischer

Sara Ornelas

Kara Greenberg