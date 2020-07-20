No game no life season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

- Advertisement -

Japanese anime series is becoming one of the most-watched series. Mild novels and manga are currently turning. In 2014, Yū Kamiya light novel, No Sport No Life was adapted into an anime series. A film adaptation released in 2017. However, the lovers are eagerly waiting for the series’ second season to launch.

When Will The Second Season Of No Game No Life Release?

No Game No Life turned into a hit series in 2014. Fans adored the 12 episodes. It has been six years, and the fans are excited about the hit anime series’ second installment. But, the makers of No Game No Life have not declared any details concerning this series’ second season.

What Is The Premise Of No Game No Life?

The series revolves around Shiro and Sora. Both of these are undefeated players and are known as the Blank in the area of gambling. One day Tet, who’s a God from another reality, challenges the siblings. The siblings win this game. The siblings are offered to live in a world of matches, on winning. Thinking it for a joke, both of these accept the deal. But they are known as a reality called Disboard. On each other, no harm can be inflicted by the residents in Disboard. They have to resolve their differences with matches through gaming. The siblings get relocated to Elkia. There they become friends with duchess Stephanie Dola. The sisters need to win games so that they can challenge Tet.

Film Based On No Game No Life

In 2017, a movie based on the series. The film was titled No Game No Life: Zero. The video shows the vents that happened 6000 years before this series’ events.

Is Another Season Of No Game No Life Possible?

No Game No Life is based on the light novel written by Yū Kamiya. So far, Yū Kamiya has published ten mild books in the No Game No Life series. The manufacturers have plenty of stuff to make more seasons of this anime show.