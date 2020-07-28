Home Top Stories No game no life season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know...
No game no life season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

By- Rekha yadav
We’ll be discussing’No Game No Life Season 2′ Anime discharge date and exclusive leaks. This anime is called Nō Gēmu Nō Raifu from the Japanese Language. Additionally, it is an upcoming anime that’s an adaptation of a famous Japanese light novel with the same name illustrated and written by Yu Kamiya. Ten volumes of this novel have been released, and this light novel was published on 25 April 2012, and all of them have become the best-selling books amongst Japanese readers.

Media Factory printed the variant of this light publication, and Yen Press published the English version. This anime is directed at Atsuko Ishizuka and is written by Jukki Hanada. Yōhei Hayashi, Shō Tanaka, Mika Shimizu, Satoshi Fukao, and Asako Shimizu would be the producers of this anime. The music production and composition work with this anime are done by Shinji Hosoe, Takahiro Eguchi, Ayako Saso, and Fumihisa Tanaka. For more details about this anime browse the article;

No Game No Life Season 2: Expected Release Date

No Game No Life Season 2 will be released by the end of 2021, even though we don’t have an exact date for the series. According to our sources, we have dropped this date for this Japanese anime for which its huge fans are waiting. All the loyal fans of the novel have high hopes from this anime as they are anticipating entertainment and some real thrill. The founders have pressure, and by their tweets, they are currently receiving tens of thousands of hints and requests.

Trailer

This anime’s official trailer has not yet been released, but it could be dropped everywhere purchase September 2021. As soon as the creators publish the preview, we will upgrade that in this post.

Characters and Voice Cast

It is anticipated that characters of year one will remain the same in season two unless and until a few new characters have been introduced. However, names and voice cast of the main characteristics of this anime have yet to be published. Some personalities have to be released around September 2021. Here is the list of the voice cast and the various characters;

Sora is voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka from Japanese and by Scott Gibbs in English.
Shiro voices Shiro by Ai Kayano in Japanese and by Caitlynn French in English.
Kurama is voiced by Yuka Iguchi in Japanese and by Kara Greenberg in English.
Tet is voiced by Rie Kugimiya in Japanese and English dubbed by Shannon Emerick.
Stephanie Dola is voiced by Yōko Hikasa in Japanese and English dubbed by Sara Ornelas.
Jibril is voiced by Yukari Tamura from Japanese and English dubbed by Amelia Fischer.
Warbeast is voiced by Mugihito and English dubbed by John Swasey.
Fil is voiced by Mamiko Noto from Japanese and by Christina Stroup in English.
For the fans, we’d love to tell you that this anime is going to be among the best and most enjoyed anime amongst all of the animes that you’ve watched till today. So could you have a look at it it is released? After this anime is released, we’ll upgrade that in this post by Gizmo Series.

Rekha yadav

