No Game No Life Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

No game no life is a Japanese anime series that is an adaptation from novel series of the same name by Yuu Kamiya. The show became a massive hit after its release with the first season and fans were eagerly waiting for the second season in the row. Here is some news for the second season of the season. Let us know more about the same.

RELEASE DATE

The first season of the series released on 15th July 2017. However, as to date the makers haven’t announced the official release date for the next season. Once these are announced, we will let you all know about the same.

CAST

The lead voice artist remains the same. These include Scott Gibbs is the English dub voice of Sora, an eighteen-year-old male who grasps techniques and cold readings.

Caitlyn French is the voice performer recognized for expressing Shiro. Other than the other voice artists include

Sara Ornelas voices Stephanie Dola.

Amelia Fischer voices Jibril.

Kara Greenberg voices Kurami Zell.

Christina Stroup voices Fil Nilvalen.

Shannon Emerick voices Tet.

PLOT

The plot will follow from the previous season where it left. We saw that Sora and Shiro should face 16 species to usurp Tet, yet we see that they get five on the finish of the season.

The story follows Shiro and Sora, who are step-siblings, and called a set of gamers within the online gaming world. For recreation of chess, they are challenged by Tet at some point. Tet is a God from another reality. Two of them develop to be successful in a world of video games. After their mother and their dad die, they turn into agoraphobic and lose the reference to society. Later, we see that Shiro and Sora have been summoned to Disboard. The two of them take part inside the game to find out the following ruler of Elkia. Their ultimate aim is to overcome all of the sixteen species in an effort.

TRAILER

The trailer for the next season has not yet been released and can be expected soon.