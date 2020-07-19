No Game No Life Season 2: Here Are All The Details Regarding This

- Advertisement -

After the release of the first season of no game no life, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of season 2. Well, it is a long time since season one was released still there are hopes regarding the second season.

So will we have the second season of no game, no life, here is the answer:

“No game, no life”, it is an anime series which is based on the novel that is thereby the same name that is no game, no life. Six years back, season 1 was released in April in 2014. After that fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the second season.

It is for 5 years the fans are waiting. The wait is quite long if we see.

The first season was based on the first five parts of the novel. The novel is more than that of the five pieces. It clearly shows that the story is incomplete. So we will have the season 2 for sure to complete the remaining part of the story. Maybe more than that as well.

Recently, Netflix has confirmed that the anime series. No game, no life is renewed for the second season. So we hope that you are also excited regarding the same just as we are.

Finally, it means that we are going to have season 2. So the clouds could not stop our favourite series from being released.

What about the release date?

Well, there was enough time with the team after the release of the first season—the time of five years. Still, the coroCoronav has impacted it. The release date has been fixed for 2021, not 2020. So your wait is again going to be increased.

Suppose you do not know we aware you that already prequel has been released for the series that was termed as season zero. It was released in the year 2017 that is three years back.

Maybe we can say that plagiarism allegations on the writer are the reason for delay. Well now all the problems have been solved, and we are going to have our favourite series back on the screen.