Nissan Versa – All You Need To Know

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
Exterior

From the outside, it looks really Narrow and tall. The Versa sedan has big headlights that are built with the utmost quality and sweep upwards. Stylish fenders and a chrome grille is the head-turner. It’s a simple, clean, classic sedan profile with few cuts and edges.

It will please mostly the elder generation rather than the youngsters. The versa has a more traditional approach than a flashy cutting edge design.

Interior

Naturally, the cabins of both the sedan is plain and simply arranged, with good outward vision. Controls are grouped high on the dash.

The Versa’s front seats adjust four ways. The SV model has a six-way adjustment for the front seats; the driver gets an armrest but not the passenger.

The legroom in the rear seat is 38.3 inches in the hatchback and 37 inches in the sedan. The sedan’s trunk is spacious for a subcompact at 15 cubic feet, while the Note has 18.8 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seat, and a relatively vast 38.3 cubic feet with it folded.

Driving Impressions

The Versa makes the most of its lean 109-hp engine. With the 5-speed manual, it feels kinda slow. However, the CVT transmission puts the engine into the middle of the powerband. It doesn’t exhibit too much of power. This clearly states the Versa’s purpose, which is the economy, not acceleration.

The Versa’s ride is fairly comfortable on most surfaces, including rough city streets or even dirt roads. There’s enough wheel travel for bumps. The steering has good heft and the road feel is decent, so it’s reasonably confident on a curvy road.

What is the Pricing?

The base Versa S sedan costs about $13,000 and includes a 3-year warranty, a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, Bluetooth, air conditioning, steel wheels with hubcaps, and roll-up windows.

The $15,500 Versa S Plus replaces the 5-speed manual with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and adds cruise control and a rear spoiler.

The Versa SV costs about $17,000 and adds power windows and locks, plus remote entry, more adjustment to the driver’s seat, and a few other features. A package with keyless ignition and revised infotainment software with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility costs $800.

A Versa Note SV with the Special Edition package adds Apple and Android compatibility, alloy wheels, keyless ignition, power windows and locks, and a few other items. It costs about $18,300.

Summary

This car is one of the best when it comes to economy and pricing. Its biggest appeal comes with the low price and its new-car warranty. Interior space is fine, and the Versa sips fuel with either transmission. It lacks some equipment standard on rivals, but most features can be had on the top trim levels.

Debarshi Bhattacharjee

