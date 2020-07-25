Nissan Sentra? Should You Buy one ?

- Advertisement -

Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Nissan offers only one engine option for this car. The engine option of 2020 Sentra is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 149 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque. The only transmission choice is a CVT. Performance is quite slower than most 2 liter cars. It can sprint from zero to 60 mph in a rather slow 9.2 seconds. With its new platform and independent rear suspension, the ride quality is firm. However, medium-size bumps are especially noticeable. The new setup delivers balanced handling through the curves and the brakes have a pleasingly firm pedal.

Fuel Economy

Due to the new engine, fuel economy has improved despite it being both more extensive and more powerful. The EPA rates the base Sentra at 29 mpg city and 39 mpg highway. Although the mileage is not as good as its competitors, but it has a certain potential.

Interior and Comfort

The interior of the 2020 Sentra is very premium, top-notch. It boasts higher-quality materials and details such as satin-chrome aluminum accents and contrast stitching. Cloth seats are standard, but the top-level trim gets a leather heated-seat option. Nissan’s Zero Gravity seats, which we have found to be quite comfortable in other vehicles such as the Nissan Titan, are featured. Overall passenger space has improved, the car majorly widens by a couple of inches. However, the headroom might be reduced slightly, as the roofline is lowered in the redesign.

Infotainment and Connectivity

The infotainment is very modern. All the tech mostly comes as standard. The standard infotainment system is a 7.0-inch touchscreen, with an optional 8.0-inch screen available on higher trim levels. The standard driver display is 4.2 inches and the optional size is 7.0 inches. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is available, but only on the SV trim level and above; the base trim doesn’t get these features.

Pricing and Which One to Buy

S: $20,015

SV: $21,195

SR: $22,355